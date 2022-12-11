Hair Transplant: Precautions To Consider Before And After Undergoing Hair Transplant Surgery

There are several precautions that need to be taken care of before undergoing a hair transplant surgery. That starts from choosing your surgeon, what technique you are going to do, where the surgery is going to happen, whether the clinic, the hospital is fully equipped, and where you're going to do your surgery or not. So all these precautions need to be taken care of. Make sure that you find a surgeon who is fully qualified about doing these surgeries and then there are some specific precautions regarding hair transplant like you have to stop green tea, smoking, and caffeine a few days before the surgery and the surgeon who does your surgery will explain it to you. There is some investigation that needs to be done, blood investigation needs to be done so that they know about your body systems, and so on and so forth.

Myths and Facts About Hair Transplant Surgery

What are the thoughts that can bother you when you are undergoing hair transplant surgery? One of the most common ones is whether the new hair will look natural or not. According to Dr. Rajat Gupta, M.Ch, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Director RG Aesthetics, at rosewalk healthcare, Delhi, India, the answer is 'no'. The fact is that hair transplant, if done properly, the results look very natural, very difficult to make out whether they have had a transplant or these are natural hair.

They grow like normal here do. You have to cut them regularly as you normally do. You can style them, colour them, and shave them. You can do whatever with them. They are normal hair.

What one should be careful about is their underlying health conditions, also known as comorbidity. Patients can undergo hair transplants if their commodities are under control. So if someone is diabetic, if their diabetes is well controlled, the doctor will do your HbA1c test which tells about your three-month control and if it's well within the range, of course, you can go for a hair transplant. Similarly, if you're hypertensive but your hypertension is well under control with medicines or diet restrictions, you can go for a hair transplant. So, there are no absolute contraindications if you have comorbidities just as your commodities should be well controlled.

Going For a Hair Transplant? Keep These Things In Mind

OK, so to know whom to get your hair transplant surgeon, and where to get your hair transplant surgery first of all check your doctor's credentials. The National Medical Council very recently gave a guideline that this surgery has to be done by either a plastic surgeon. To check for a plastic surgeon, you have to check whether their degree is DNB or MCH or a dermatologist who has been trained under a plastic surgeon for some time.

Check whether you're so Doctor is a plastic surgeon or dermatologist. They need to regularly do hair transplant surgeries. So check their results, talk to their patients who have done their surgeries before, check their reviews, and then make up your mind. The third, choose a center that is very fully equipped to handle any eventuality which might come during the surgery. So you don't want to get your surgery done at a clinic where there is no proper operation theatre, right? So make sure that you do it at a clinic or a hospital where the infrastructure is totally good and complete to handle any eventuality which may arise at the surgery or after the surgery.