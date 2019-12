While your diet can contribute a major chunk to your increased breast cancer risk, the time that you eat also donates equally to the peril. © Shutterstock

A study at the National Institutes of Health found that women who use permanent hair dye and chemical hair straighteners have a higher risk of developing breast cancer than women who don’t use these products. Researchers say that the risk increased with more frequent use of these chemical hair products. The International Journal of Cancer published this study.

For the purpose of the study, researchers took a look at data from 46,709 women in the Sister Study. They saw that women who regularly used permanent hair dye in the year prior to enrolling in the study were 9 per cent more likely than women who didn’t use hair dye to develop breast cancer. In African American women, who use permanent dyes every five to eight weeks or more, the risk went up by 60 per cent. This is in comparison to Caucasian women whose risk went up by 8 per cent. They found little to no increase in breast cancer risk for semi-permanent or temporary dye use.

Researchers also saw that women who use hair straighteners at least every five to eight weeks were about 30 per cent more likely to develop breast cancer. While the association between straightener use and breast cancer was similar in African American and Caucasian women, straightener use was much more common among African American women.

CAUSES OF BREAST CANCER

Yes, you are a woman and that is your biggest risk for developing breast cancer, notes The American Cancer Society. While this fact is inarguable, the society also points out that the diagnosis of breast cancer in women has gone up due to improved detection methods accompanied by increased awareness. However, the rise in new breast cancer cases is still prevalent.

There are several factors which increase your susceptibility to breast cancer—genes, hormones, age, and unhealthy lifestyle habits among others. However, there are also simple daily habits which can result in a positive breast mammogram.

Let us take a look at five such things, which might be unknowingly putting you at a risk.

Weight Gain

Research suggests that overweight and obese women are more prone to developing breast cancer as opposed to their counterparts. This risk augments two-fold after menopause since more fat corresponds to more estrogen in the body. Overweight individuals also tend to have slightly higher blood insulin levels, which have been observed to increase the risk of breast cancer. While this relationship is quite complex to understand, a study published in the journal BMJ Open, noted that women who went a skirt size up every decade between their 20s and 60s, increased their risk by 33 per cent.

Contraceptive Pills

Packed with oestrogen, your birth control pills may be putting you at an increased risk of breast cancer. They may be protecting you from unwanted and unplanned pregnancies. But high doses of the hormone in your blood can overstimulate your breast cells. This increases your breast cancer risk. A recent study published in the journal Cancer Research, found this association to be true and valid.

Alcohol

Research has backed this connection time and again. It has provided valid data on how excessive consumption of alcohol can take you closer to damaging your breast health. The American Cancer Society denotes that those women who have 2 to 5 drinks daily have about 1½ times the risk of women who don’t drink alcohol.

Eating Too Late

While your diet can contribute a major chunk to your increased breast cancer risk, the time that you eat also donates equally to the peril. How? According to a recent study published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a late night snack can become detrimental to your breast health. Dining late in the night can conflict with your insulin levels and hamper the efficient utilization of glucose. This has been shown to increase the risk of breast cancer.

Late Night Work

Yes, working very late in the night may be secretly working up to form cancerous lumps in your breast. Late night work mess up with your circadian rhythm wreaking havoc on your hormones and health. It can also amplify your risk for developing breast cancer. This is a fairly recent finding and more studies are needed to back this claim. A study published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine found women who worked night shifts were up to four times more likely to develop breast cancer than those who didn’t.

Text sourced from zliving.com