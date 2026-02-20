Hailey Bieber Health Update: Justin Bieber’s Supermodel Wife Reflects On Life After Mini Stroke, Heart Procedure

Justin Bieber's supermodel wife Hailey Bieber no longer takes her health for granted. In an episode of Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, Hailey revealed that she has been prioritizng her well-being, following her mini-stroke and heart surgery.

The supermodel spoke at length about her health scare while making an appearance in an episode of Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast on Wednesday, February 18. She said, "I'm obsessed with medicine. I just am so fascinated with the body and medicine and doctors. I love it."

Sharing her perspective, the founder of Rhode told the podcast host, "A couple of years ago, I had a crazy medical situation. I had a mini stroke. Then I found that I had this heart defect that I was born with, so I had to get surgery for it, which sounds really crazy, but they went through my groin and I was in and out of the hospital the same day."

Hailey Bieber further explained that after undergoing a corrective procedure, she has been focused and fascinated by her health. In her words, "That situation made me a little bit extra hyper-aware of my body and a little bit more nervous about things and staying on top of them. But I've just always been really focused and fascinated on health."

While speaking at the podcast, the 29-year-old model also opened up about how her health scare led to start a skincare and makeup brand, Rhode. In her words, "My obsession with skincare also comes from my obsession with medicine."

Recalling the time she had a mini stroke, Hailey previously said, "I struggled with a lot of anxiety after. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD, just like the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again. It was just a feeling that I was, like, I never want to experience that ever again. I mean, it was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine."

