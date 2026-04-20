Haemophilia treatment guide: What every patient must know

Several studies claim that individuals with haemophilia are capable of living an active and rewarding life when they have the correct treatment and healthy lifestyle. The most important thing is awareness, early treatment and regular treatment to make what was previously a life threatening illness a manageable illness.

Imagine getting a small cut while chopping vegetables and instead of bleeding only for few seconds or minutes the blood just won't stop oozing. This is not a one off situation but an everyday concern to individuals with haemophilia who need to plan, treat and manage the condition to ensure they can live a quality life.

Haemophilia is a genetic bleeding disorder that is very rare in which the blood does not clot properly due to a lack of clotting factors such as Factor IX in haemophilia B and Factor VIII in haemophilia A. This rare medical condition is characterized as mild or severe depending on the amount of clotting factor in the blood.

What is the most effective therapy of haemophilia?

One of the most effective haemophilia treatments is replacement therapy in which the lacking clotting factor is infused into the bloodstream. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this treatment may be given either on demand that is when bleeding has already begun or prophylactically which is at regular intervals to avoid bleeding incidents.

Newer treatments have also come into the scene in recent years like non-factor therapies. Drugs such as emicizumab are used to mimic the role of the clotting factors that are missing and are particularly useful in patients who form inhibitors i.e antibodies that make the normal treatment ineffective. Another promising development being studied by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is gene therapy which provides some hope of long term or even permanent cure but is still in test stages to be used universally.

Emphasising the need for a shift in treatment approach, Dr. Varun Bafna, Consultant Hematologist and Hemato-Oncologist, Kolhapur points out that India must move beyond reactive care. He said, "Continuing to rely predominantly on demand therapy in a country with one of the world's largest haemophilia populations is no longer justifiable. Prophylaxis is globally established as the standard of care because it prevents bleeds, preserves joint function and enables patients to lead near-normal lives."

Highlighting successful regional efforts he adds, "India has demonstrated that change is possible states like Karnataka, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir have successfully implemented structured prophylaxis programs. The real question is: why are these not yet the national norm?"

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Tips to manage haemophilia

While treatment is crucial it is important to note that how you manage this rare condition is also critical in the prevention of complications. Here are few steps you can follow to prevent injuries prior to their occurrence:

Avoid playing sports such as football or wrestling which could cause bleeding

Maintain oral health by visiting routine dental examinations to avoid complications

Patients who are frequently receiving blood products should remember to keep up with the vaccinations particularly against hepatitis to lower the risks of infection

Recognise early signs of bleeding such as joint pain, swelling or unexplainable bruising

Avoid taking blood-thinning medications such as aspirin unless doctor-prescribed

Even with the progress in treatment a large number of patients particularly in developing countries continue to have inadequate care. Therefore global health organization underlines the need to diagnose the disease early, educate people and provide affordable treatment.

(World Haemophilia Day is observed on April 17 annually to raise global awareness, reduce stigma and support people worldwide living with a genetic bleeding disorder.)

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