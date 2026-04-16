Haemophilia A vs B: Which is more severe? Here’s what sets them apart

Haemophilia patients are able to live relatively normal lives with constant observation and moving away of activities that may cause injuries. An expert further advises people for regular check-ups in order to avoid complications like joint damage.

Haemophilia refers to a genetic bleeding disorder that is a rare condition causing the body to fail in producing normal clotting of the blood which results in excessive bleeding despite minor injuries. This disorder is widely divided into two major subtypes i.e. Haemophilia A and Haemophilia B which are similar but differ in their causes and the intensity of the condition. Healthcare professionals note that early diagnosis and proper management are essential in preventing complications.

What is haemophilia?

Haemophilia is a hereditary disease which is caused by the lack of certain clotting factors in the blood such as proteins which aid in preventing bleeding. Experts note that individuals with haemophilia have a longer bleeding period compared to normal bleeding usually into joints and muscles causing permanent damage unless tackled well.

Haemophilia A vs Haemophilia B

The major distinction between Haemophilia A and Haemophilia B is the type of clotting factor that is either missing or deficient:

Haemophilia A is a disease caused by the lack of the clotting factor VIII. It is the most widespread disorder which comprises almost 80 to 85 per cent of the total haemophilia cases in the world.

Haemophilia B or Christmas disease is less prevalent and is caused by the lack of factor IX which clots the blood.

Even though there is a difference between the two, Haemophilia A and Haemophilia B conditions have similar symptoms and need to be treated similarly. Dr. Shrey Srivastava, Senior Consultant of Internal Medicine at Sharda Hospital told TheHealthsite.com, "Factor VIII deficiency (haemophilia A) and factor IX deficiency (haemophilia B) are two disorders that arise due to excessive bleeding through identical symptoms."

Explaining the severity of the condition he further continued, "Haemophilia A is considered a more serious illness than haemophilia B due to its higher incidence rate and the presence of inhibitors for factor VIII. The inhibitors make treatment less effective but cause challenging to manage cases of internal bleeding. The seriousness of any of the conditions depends on the quantity of factors (below one per cent means a serious condition) and individual characteristics of bleeding. The most common complications are joint bleeding (hemarthrosis), arthritis, and intracranial bleeding."

Symptoms of haemophilia

Both Haemophilia A and Haemophilia B have overlapping symptoms. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) these are some typical symptoms you should watch out for:

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Frequent nosebleeds

Easy bruising

Long term bleeding following injuries, surgery or dental procedures

Swelling in joints that causes pain because of bleeding inside them

Blood in stool or urine

Who is more at risk?

This hereditary disorder is most likely to occur in males compared to females as they are the carriers of the gene. The disorder is associated with the X chromosome i.e. it is inherited but in certain cases some individuals could be diagnosed with no family history due to random genetic mutations.

Diagnosis can be made by blood tests that assess the level of clotting factors. It is imperative to detect it early particularly in children whose family members have a history of the disorder. Therapy is primarily aimed at providing substitution of the missing clotting factors wherein patients are injected with the missing factor of either factor IX in Haemophilia B or factor IX in Haemophilia A.

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