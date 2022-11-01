Had To Hit My Face Hard To Numb The Killing Pain: Patient Shares Her Fight Against Trigeminal Neuralgia

“It has taken away my joy of pleasure-eating. Every bite of the food I once cherished is now a trigger of unbearable pain,” said Chandok.

"This time the pain was a little different in intensity. It had invaded my jaw and went straight up to my teeth. When the painkiller failed to subside the pain, I had no choice but to hit my face hard to numb the side. Later I was drugged with local anaesthesia in hope that it would calm my nerves."

Pain can make one's life miserable. If it stays for a short time, it is bearable but if it becomes a part of your daily life, your life quality is bound to go down. Sonia Chandok, a woman in her late thirties fights a similar chronic pain daily. While the pain is purely physical, it has hampered her mental health and hijacked her social life to a good extent, making her feel powerless in the face of her medical condition. Five years back Chandok was diagnosed with a painful medical condition, Trigeminal Neuralgia that causes a stabbing, excruciating pain in the left side of her face.

As per some studies, the condition also called 'tic douloureux' is described as the most disturbing pain known to humankind.

Her Story

Five years ago, Chandok experienced the symptoms of the disease for the first time. Being a fitness freak and a diabetic, Chandok did have an ambivalent attitude towards carbohydrates. Chandok identifies herself as a sweet-toothed person but her zeal for fitness and her ongoing medical condition also caused some aversion to sugar-rich food. She described how after having a diet rich in carbs, she started experiencing some stabbing pain in the left side of her face. As she describes her pain, it used to start near the eyelids and go all way down to the neck. She calls it a "mild electric shock". The pain was also accompanied by numbness.

Chandok said that initially, the pain attack was shorter in duration and less intense but it started growing worse with time. Remembering an extremely painful instance she said, "It was during the lockdown that I experienced the worst pain of my life. I was stressed and this followed an episode of a severe, excruciating bout of pain in the left side of my face. This time the pain was a little different in intensity. It had invaded my jaw and went straight up to my teeth. When the painkiller failed to subside the pain, I had no choice but to hit my face hard to numb the side. Later I was drugged with local anaesthesia in hope that it would calm my nerves."

Chandok usually has one attack in five days. She has recognized carbohydrate consumption as the primary trigger for the pain. Most of the time, she tries managing the pain with lifestyle adjustments but on other days when the pain is not manageable, she depends on painkillers.

What causes the disorder?

Trigeminal neuralgia is a chronic pain disorder that affects the trigeminal nerve, the fifth cranial nerve that transmits the sensation of touch and pain from the face and head to the brain. Though the nerve runs in pairs but in most cases, just one side is affected. The condition might sometimes occur when the nerve is being pressed by some blood vessel or in rare cases some tumour or cyst. The cause is mostly vascular compression.

What are the usual symptoms?

The people affected by the condition experience episodes of sharp, intense pain, stabbing pain in the cheek or jaw that feels like an electric shock. This pain can be triggered by simply touching the face or teeth or jaw during brushing, shaving, eating, drinking, talking and sometimes even a light breeze against the face can trigger the condition. Though there is periodic relief from the pain, the anxiety of it returning can be real.

Is there any treatment?

Surgical procedures usually suppress the symptoms for a set amount of time but other forms of medicine can help relieve the short episodes. Practicing some lifestyle adjustments can also help with the condition.

