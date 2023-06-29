Gut Problems During Monsoon: Tips To Avoid Stomach Issues During Rainy Days

The monsoon season sets the stage for an upsurge in gut-related ailments.

It is common to see an upsurge in gut-related ailments during the monsoon season. Read on to know the common gut problems during monsoon, their causes, prevention and remedies.

As the refreshing rain showers embrace the earth during the monsoon season, it brings relief from the scorching heat of summer. However, this much-awaited season also brings along a host of health challenges, with gut problems being a common concern. Monsoon-related gastrointestinal issues can be attributed to various factors, including contaminated water, unhygienic food practices, and an increased prevalence of waterborne diseases.

Here, Dr. Naveen Polavarapu, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, Liver Specialist & Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopist & Endosonologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, enlightens us about the common gut problems faced during the monsoon season as well as shares preventive measures and remedies to alleviate these issues.

Common Gut Problems During Monsoon And Their Causes

The monsoon season sets the stage for an upsurge in gut-related ailments. Conditions such as gastroenteritis, food poisoning, diarrheal diseases, and stomach infections become more common during this time. The primary culprits responsible for these issues are the consumption of contaminated food and water, inadequate hygiene practices, and a higher chance of bacterial and viral infections due to increased moisture and humidity.

TRENDING NOW

Contaminated Water Sources

One of the leading causes of gut problems during the monsoon is the consumption of contaminated water. Heavy rainfall often leads to waterlogging and the subsequent contamination of water sources, including drinking water reservoirs. This contaminated water becomes a breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, and parasites, leading to severe gastrointestinal infections.

Unhygienic Food Practices

You may like to read

Another major factor contributing to gut problems during the monsoon season is unhygienic food practices. Street food, which is popular during this time, may not always adhere to proper hygiene standards. Unwashed vegetables, uncooked food, and unclean utensils can harbor disease-causing pathogens. Consuming such contaminated food increases the risk of developing gastrointestinal issues.

Precautionary MeasuresAvoid Gut Problems During Monsoon

To mitigate the risk of gut problems during the monsoon season, certain preventive measures should be followed:

Safe Drinking Water: Ensure that drinking water is purified through filtration, boiling, or using a trusted water purifier. Avoid consuming tap water or water from uncertain sources.

Hygienic Food Practices: Opt for home-cooked meals or eat at clean and reputable establishments. Thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables before consumption. Avoid street food or raw, uncooked food items.

Personal Hygiene: Maintain good personal hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap or sanitizer, especially before eating or handling food.

Proper Food Storage: Store perishable food items in a cool and dry place. Avoid keeping food exposed to the humid environment for an extended period.

Remedies For Gut Problems

Despite taking preventive measures, gut problems can still occur. In such cases, the following remedies can provide relief:

Stay Hydrated: Increase fluid intake to prevent dehydration caused by diarrhea or vomiting. Consume oral rehydration solutions, coconut water, and clear broths.

Increase fluid intake to prevent dehydration caused by diarrhea or vomiting. Consume oral rehydration solutions, coconut water, and clear broths. BRAT Diet: Follow the BRAT (bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast) diet, which consists of easily digestible foods. This diet can help soothe the digestive system.

Follow the BRAT (bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast) diet, which consists of easily digestible foods. This diet can help soothe the digestive system. Probiotics: Consider incorporating probiotic-rich foods or supplements into your diet. Probiotics aid in restoring the balance of healthy gut bacteria, alleviating gastrointestinal discomfort.

Consider incorporating probiotic-rich foods or supplements into your diet. Probiotics aid in restoring the balance of healthy gut bacteria, alleviating gastrointestinal discomfort. Medical Attention: If gut problems persist or worsen, seek medical attention promptly. A healthcare professional can provide appropriate treatment and guidance.

Take Away

While the monsoon season brings joy and respite, it also brings the risk of gut problems. By adopting preventive measures such as consuming safe drinking water, maintaining hygiene practices, and being cautious about food choices, one can significantly reduce the chances of gastrointestinal ailments. In case gut problems arise, timely remedies and medical.

RECOMMENDED STORIES