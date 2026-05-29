Gut health and type 2 diabetes: Scientists link gut microbes to future diabetes risk

Scientists suggest gut microbiome patterns could help identify individuals who are at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes many years before symptoms of cognitive decline or diagnosis appear.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 29, 2026 6:30 PM IST

Gut health and type 2 diabetes. (Image: AI Generated)

Type 2 Diabetes or T2D continues to be one of the major health issues across the globe and is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades. A new study published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine has discovered that specific gut bacteria and microbial functions could be associated with an individual's risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the future.

According to researchers, T2D is expected to rise by almost 61 per cent by 2050 worldwide which is why early prevention strategies have become more critical than ever. In recent years scientists have begun to turn their attention to the gut microbiome in which live the trillions of microbes and how they exert an influence on metabolic diseases, such as diabetes.

Previous research indicated that the microbial diversity of the gut was lowered and the abundance of beneficial bacteria that produce butyrate was decreased in people with T2D but most of this research was conducted in small, cross-sectional studies. Evidence from long term prospective studies has remained limited and inconsistent.

Gut health and diabetes

The latest study examined shotgun metagenomic data of individuals taking part in the Swedish Infrastructure for Medical Population-based Life Course and Environmental Research (SIMPLER) cohort. A total of 4,685 participants of age 73.9 years were included in the study in which about 383 individuals were determined to have type 2 diabetes during the median follow up of 5.3 years.

Additionally, researchers performed a lag time analysis that excluded individuals who developed diabetes after 1 year of follow-up in order to reinforce the results. The second analysis excluded 52 early cases, leaving 4,633 participants who had 331 incident T2D cases. In both of the analyses, the researchers identified some particular species of gut microbes that remained consistently linked to the risk for developing diabetes in the future.

Gut bacteria linked to increased diabetes risk

A team of scientists who led the study found six bacterial species (namely Alistipes communis, Alistipes finegoldii, Akkermansia muciniphila, Desulfovibrio piger, Ruminococcus gnavus and a family of bacteria known as the Lachnospiraceae) linked with type 2 diabetes risk.

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In contrast three microbial species (namely Erysipelotrichaceae bacterium, Clostridia unclassified SGB6317 and Coprococcus catus) were found to be associated with a reduced risk of diabetes. The scientists noted that many of the microbes linked to a reduced risk of diabetes were from the Firmicutes family while a few microbes that were tied to a greater risk of diabetes were from the Bacteroidetes family.

Feed your gut right, it helps you win the diabetes fight! Take care of your Gut for better management of #diabetes. Diabetes care begins with your gut! Fiber & probiotics can help balance blood sugar. Small steps, big impact. #WorldDiabetesDay#GutHealth#BeatDiabetespic.twitter.com/ZXIPEUUhm1 Themis Medicare (@Themis_Medicare) November 14, 2025

Can dietary fibre affect gut inflammation?

The researchers also investigated the interactions between dietary fibre and gut bacteria inflammation. Akkermansia muciniphila was most strongly linked to diabetes risk for people who ate the least amount of dietary fiber i.e. less than or equal to 20 grams per day. Of those who consumed low fibre, a greater abundance of Akkermansia muciniphila was correlated with increased odds of inflammation (C-reactive protein, CRP). But in those who ate a lot of fibre the same bacteria seemed to be linked to reduced inflammation risk.

Gut health and preventing diabetes

In addition to bacterial species, scientists also found three gut metabolic modules that were linked to a future risk of diabetes. Three metabolic pathways were found to be related to increased T2D risk and two others to decreased risk related to degradation of asparagine and mannose, respectively and to the non-oxidative pentose phosphate pathway. The researchers found that these results can be used to develop microbiome based approaches for predicting and preventing type 2 diabetes in the future.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a medical advice. Always consult a healthcare professional for diabetes screening, diagnosis, prevention strategies or treatment guidance.