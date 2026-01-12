Gurugram Records Coldest Day Of The Season As Temperature Dips To 0.6°C: How Extreme Cold Affects Children’s Respiratory Health

Gurugram records its coldest day at 0.6 C as a severe cold wave grips the city. Here's how extreme cold weather can impact children's respiratory health.

Gurugram recorded its coldest day of the season as the temperature dipped to 0.6 C, according to an official notice from the Indian Meteorological Department shared by its Chandigarh office. This marked a new low temperature that the city faced during winter after ongoing cold waves covering northern India. The lowest temperature in Haryana was recorded at the Gurgaon AWS Station, followed by 1.2 C in Narnaul. In comparison, other parts of Delhi also faced a drop in temperature, with Lodhi Road recording a low of 3 C. IMD has issued an orange alert from Gurugram, warning that cold wave and conditions are likely to continue.

Gurugram Temperature Drops To 0.6 C

According to IMD bulletin shared on social media, Gurugram minimum temperature of 0.6 C was significantly lower than previous days this month. In the beginning of this week, the city has recorded 1.8 C on Saturday and 4.1 C on Sunday, recording a sudden fall of temperature in just a couple of days. According to Weather exports, sudden drop in temperature, intensify cold wave conditions in the region. An orange alert has been issued, cautioning residents to stay prepared as freezing temperatures and tense folk are expected to increase for the next two days.

Cold waves Risks For Children

Children are more sensitive to extreme cold because their body lose heat faster than adults. Their immune system or still developing, making it difficult to fight infections during extreme cold winters. Cold air can cause irritation into their respiratory tract, causing inflammation, and making it easier for viruses and bacteria to enter the lungs. That is why paediatrician of notice increase in illness cases during cold conditions.

Respiratory Issues In Winter

During extremely cold weather, children are more likely to suffer from respiratory issues such as:

Common, cold, and flu

Cough and sore throat

Bronchitis

Asthma problems got flareup

Pneumonia in severe cases

Extremely cold and dry air can narrow airways and make breathing difficult, especially in children who have asthma or allergies.

How Cold Air Affects Children's Lungs

Breathing in cold air can dry out the lining of the respiratory tract. This reduces the natural defence mechanism that traps germs, allowing infections to spread more easily. Cold air can also thickens mucus, making it hard for children to clear their airways, which can lead to congestion and constant cough and cold.

You may like to read

Common Cold Symptoms In Children

Parents should always stay alert if their children show signs such as:

Constant cough

Shortness of breath

Chest tightness

Fever or tiredness

Running or blocked nose, lasting several days

You should immediately consult your doctor if the symptoms get worse, or your kid is facing difficulty while breathing.

How To Protect Children During Cold Weather

Doctors recommend several precautions to protect children during extreme Cold:

Dress, children in layers to retain body heat

Avoid avoiding unnecessary outing during early morning or late night

Keep your home warm and well ventilated

Make sure your kids consume warm fluids

Encourage regular handwashing to prevent infections

For children who suffer from asthma, following prescribed in male routines is essential during winter.

TRENDING NOW

With Gurugram experiencing one of its coldest winter day of the season, health experts, alert parents to take precautions. While cold waves are a seasonal phenomena, copper, timely care and preventive step can go long way in protecting children's respiratory health during extreme weather conditions.