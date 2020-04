Because of bad dental habits, many people today suffer from receding gums. This happens when the soft tissue and bone that hold your teeth in place become infected. This can cause gum disease or periodontitis and, if this condition is left untreated, the gums recede. This is a serious problem that needs medical attention.

TREATMENT OPTIONS

Your dentist may recommend deep cleaning for your teeth. This is also known as scaling. He may also ask you to use an anti-bacterial mouthwash and put you on antibiotics. Severe cases may require a surgical procedure called a flap surgery. This gives access to the roots. In rare cases, you may need bone and tissue grafts.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Other than seeking professional help from your dentist, you can also try out some home remedies for relief.

Oil pulling helps

This is an Ayurvedic practice that reduces the formation of plaque in individuals with gingivitis. All you need to do is just take a tablespoon of a high-quality coconut oil in your mouth and swish it around for about 20 minutes. This “pulls” the oil between your teeth. Once you are done, just spit the oil out. Rinse your mouth properly with warm water and brush your teeth.

Give your teeth a saltwater rinse

Salt can soothe gum inflammation. Hence, mouth rinse with salt water will reduce symptoms. Mix 1 teaspoon of salt with 1 cup of warm water. Rinse your mouth with this mixture for 30 seconds. Spit out the solution. Repeat twice a day to deal with receding gums.

Green tea

Green tea is good for your teeth and it can make your teeth and gums healthy. All you need to do is drink 2 to 3 cups of green tea daily. But don’t overdo it because, this tea is also known to leach calcium from your bones.

Peppermint essential oil

A study in the European Journal of Dentistry, says that peppermint oil can prevent the growth of disease-causing micro-organisms in the mouth. Add a drop to warm water and rinse your mouth. Alternatively, you can also put a drop or two on your toothbrush and brush your teeth. This will help you deal with receding gums.