If you don’t want to lose your perfect smile, then take oral health and hygiene seriously. Experts say the main cause of the most common dental problems is negligence. In out today health tips series, we bring to you some tips to keep your teeth healthy.

Here are some common dental problems

To prevent oral diseases, experts advise that you should brush your teeth three times a day or every after meal, floss regularly, visit your dentist regularly and avoiding food that can harm them.

Cavities

Consumption of food high in sugar or starch content may lead to build-up of plaque in or around the surface of your tooth. When not cleaned properly, it can cause cavities or tooth decay. The protective coat of your teeth (enamel) will slowly deteriorate as bacteria inside your mouth feeds on sugar and starch.

Among adults, cavities are mainly caused by consumption of sugary drinks, frequent snacking and smoking. In children, high sugar consumption and lack of oral hygiene are the main causes of cavities.

Gum diseases

The bacteria found in plaque can attack the ligament of your gums, and cause gum disease. When not treated early, gum disease causes teeth to fall loose.

Bad Breath

Bad breath, also known as halitosis, is usually a sign of other dental problems like gum disease, cavities or oral cancer. However, what you’ve been eating may also cause bad breath. Certain foods such as garlic, onions, sweets, some spices as well as liquor may cause bad breath.

Tips to prevent these dental problems