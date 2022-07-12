Don't Ignore Gum Diseases! It Could Increase The Risk Of These Health Problems

Gum diseases or periodontitis can lead to a lot of health diseases including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity and more. Here are all the complications that may occur.

Do you have cavities or inflamed gums? The toothache you have been ignoring for the longest time could mean more than mere pain. Sore and inflamed gums could be a sign of a more serious disease. A study even suggested that poor oral health could increase the risk of death in some cases. So, if you think diseases of the mouth always stay in the mouth and don't have any consequences, think again!

One of the most common problems that tell a lot about your oral health is periodontitis or deep gum disease. It is one of the most widespread after gum diseases and the most ignored. Periodontitis refers to the inflammation of the tissues around the teeth, causing the gums to shrink.

Periodontitis Could Raise The Risk Of These Diseases

If you have gum diseases, then you should be on the lookout for the following diseases.

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cardiovascular diseases are one of the biggest health threats in the world. There are many factors that could increase the risk of heart diseases, one of them being gum diseases. As per a study published in Harvard Health, people with periodontal disease are at a higher risk of having a heart attack, stroke, and other heart diseases. However, the research didn't find a direct link between the two.

Diabetes

There is a two-way link between diabetes and periodontitis. A study published in the journal Periodontology found a link between type-2 diabetes and periodontitis. It was found that people who have diabetes are at a 3-fold risk of developing periodontitis. Studies have also found that a person's periodontitis worsens the ability to manage blood sugar levels.

Alzheimer's

A study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease found that people who had gum diseases were at a higher risk of Alzheimer's disease later in life. Another Alzheimer's Society study found that gum diseases led to a decline in memory and thinking. The researchers concluded that gum disease, possibly through mechanisms related to the body's inflammatory response, is connected to an increase in cognitive impairment in Alzheimer's patients. While more research is needed to understand the link between periodontitis and Alzheimer's, some studies suggest that there could be a link between the two diseases.

Obesity

Being overweight and obesity is a risk factor for many diseases, including periodontitis. Like diabetes, obesity and gum diseases have a two-way link with each other. Studies have associated periodontitis with increased production of reactive oxygen species (ROS). Studies have also found that the risk becomes higher as you age.

Rheumatoid Arthritis

A Current Opinion in Rheumatology has found that periodontitis can lead to the onset of rheumatoid arthritis. People with rheumatoid arthritis can have periodontal disease at any stage, even the early stages, where it is frequently severe and prevalent. Rheumatoid arthritis development may be influenced by the inflammatory periodontal microenvironment, which may also promote disease progression by enhancing systemic inflammation and immunological responses.

Pneumonia

Periodontitis is a chronic inflammatory condition that has been linked to several systemic illnesses, including pneumonia-like lung infections. In high-risk patients, aspiration of oral pathogens, such as periodontal pathogenic bacteria, can cause pneumonia. Some of the common signs of pneumonia are chest pain, confusion, cough, fatigue, fever, chills, low body temperature, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea.