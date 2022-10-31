Gujarat Bridge Collapse Kills 141, Hundreds Still Missing: Fatal Injuries You Can Get After Falling From a Height

In a tragic incident, at least 141 people have been killed and hundreds are missing after a bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi district on Sunday evening. Over 500 people, including women and children, were on the suspension bridge when the cables supporting it snapped, sending people crashing into the river below. According to the reports, most of those who had died were women, children, or the elderly. Local authorities have stated that the incident took place at the time when people were performing Chhath puja rituals on the 150-year-old bridge located 300 km from Ahmedabad.

A video shared on Twitter has captured moments from the tragic bridge collapse. Take a look HERE:

Suspension Bridge in BJP's Gujarat collapsed. More than 400 people fell into water and got injured! To be noted that, this bridge was renovated & opened just 5 days ago. This is Gujarat's development 👇 pic.twitter.com/8IQi9LHwZR YSR (@ysathishreddy) October 30, 2022

Injuries You Can Get After Falling From a Height

The bridge collapse incidents come just at the time when people in the country are busy celebrating Chhath puja. After the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has canceled all his events today in Gujarat, where political parties are campaigning for elections due in weeks. Although many people have survived the horrific incident, there are a few concerns that experts have. A survivor of such an incident is a patient with several health challenges in life. Did you know that a fall from a height can leave your body suffering from some very serious and fatal health effects? Let's take a look at some of the health hazards that a fall from a height can cause:

Spinal cord injury

A spine injury is very common for those who have been a victim of a major bridge collapse. It can severely damage the spine, leading to serious and life-threatening aftereffects.

Head Trauma

Severe damage to the head is also very common for the survivors of a bridge collapse. Sometimes, the head injury can be severe and can lead to the death of the individual as well.

Broken Bones

Another health hazard that one can face after falling from a height is broken bones. Many parts of the body get affected when you fall from a height, the backbone, shoulder bone, ankle bone, and even your rib bones can get severely damaged.

Neurological damage;

Experts have also shown in studies, how a fall from a height can leave a survivor with lifetime neurological effects. Therefore, it is recommended to keep the doctors informed about your daily health updates when you get injured after falling from a height.

Amputations

A serious impact of a fall from a height can also lead to the amputation of certain body parts.

