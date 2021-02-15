Health officials in Guinea on Sunday confirmed that at least three people have died from Ebola there the first cases declared since it was one of three West African nations to fight the world's deadliest Ebola epidemic that ended five years ago. An additional five people have tested positive for Ebola in Gueckedou town in the country's south according to Dr. Sakoba Keita the head of Guinea's National Health Security Agency. Ebola Epidemic Confirmed “I confirm it's Ebola. The results prove it” Minister of Health Remy Lamah told The Associated Press by phone. The patients were tested for Ebola after