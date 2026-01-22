Select Language

Guillain-Barre Syndrome In Madhya Pradesh: What Serious Complications Can This Neurological Disorder Cause?

Guillain-Barre Syndrome In Madhya Pradesh: So far, 9 cases have been confirmed and the other 9 are suspected to have contracted the rare condition that causes nerve damage.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome In Madhya Pradesh: What Serious Complications Can This Neurological Disorder Cause?
Guillain-Barre Syndrome In Mumbai: 53-Year-Old Man Dies From GBS, Total Death Toll Rises To 8

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe |Published : January 22, 2026 8:02 PM IST

Guillain-Barre Syndrome In Madhya Pradesh: A Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) outbreak has been reported in Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh, where two children have died and 18 cases have been reported over the past few days. As the number of cases spikes in the district, health authorities have implemented certain measures for early detection and timely intervention. So far, 9 cases have been confirmed and the other 9 are suspected to have contracted the rare condition that causes nerve damage.

What We Know About Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is a medical condition that occurs when a person's immune system damages their nerves. It is a rare condition that causes muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that people of all ages are at higher risk of contracting GBS, but it is more common in adults and in males.

The WHO also notes that GBS is often caused by a virus or bacteria called Campylobacter Jejuni, and people can often develop Guillain-Barr Syndrome after they have experienced common flu and viral infections like Cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr Virus and Zika Virus.

Also Read

More News

What Serious Complications Can This Neurological Disorder Cause?

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some of the early signs of GBS include weakness and a tingling sensation in the legs. Later, the sensation spreads to the arms and the upper body. The US health agency states that the symptoms can last for over hours, days or weeks, while increasing weakness until the person cannot use some muscles.

The WHO states that GBS can result in paralysis for some people, disabling certain individuals' legs, arms or muscles in the face. According to the global health organization, GBS' paralysis can rarely affect 1/3 of people by disrupting usages of the chest muscle, which makes it harder for them to breathe. Finally, WHO states that even at the best settings, a small number of GBS patients die from complications, which is due to paralysis of the muscle that controls breathing, blood infection, lung clots or cardiac arrest.

Tips To Stay Safe From Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Following certain tips and tricks can help you protect yourself from the neurological disorder, such as:

TRENDING NOW

  • Wash your hands regularly before and after eating food, using the toilet, changing diapers, blowing your nose, taking care of a sick person, touching pets and other animals.
  • Separate certains foodsby making sure to keep two cutting boards for while dicing meat and another for fresh fruits and vegetables to ensure that bacteria and germs do not contaminate your fresh produce.
  • Slow cook food at the right temperature because the GBS-causing virus thrives in fruits like chicken, turkey, duck, goose and other farm animals. Campylobacter Jejuni can enter your body through undercooked food. So, ensure to cook food containing poultry at 165 F.
  • Drink only pasteurised milk that has undergone a process called pasteurisation to kill germs.
  • Healthcare professionals recommend drinking safe and treated water to avoid germs. Abstain from drinking water, straight from streams, rivers, pones or lakes.
  • Do not forget to take care of your pets, as they can carry germs that make you sick.

About the Author

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe is a Health and Lifestyle Journalist with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. She holds a Master's Degree in Communication from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from Patkai Christian ... Read More