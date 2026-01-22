Guillain-Barre Syndrome In Madhya Pradesh: What Serious Complications Can This Neurological Disorder Cause?

Guillain-Barre Syndrome In Madhya Pradesh: A Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) outbreak has been reported in Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh, where two children have died and 18 cases have been reported over the past few days. As the number of cases spikes in the district, health authorities have implemented certain measures for early detection and timely intervention. So far, 9 cases have been confirmed and the other 9 are suspected to have contracted the rare condition that causes nerve damage.

What We Know About Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is a medical condition that occurs when a person's immune system damages their nerves. It is a rare condition that causes muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that people of all ages are at higher risk of contracting GBS, but it is more common in adults and in males.

The WHO also notes that GBS is often caused by a virus or bacteria called Campylobacter Jejuni, and people can often develop Guillain-Barr Syndrome after they have experienced common flu and viral infections like Cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr Virus and Zika Virus.

What Serious Complications Can This Neurological Disorder Cause?

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some of the early signs of GBS include weakness and a tingling sensation in the legs. Later, the sensation spreads to the arms and the upper body. The US health agency states that the symptoms can last for over hours, days or weeks, while increasing weakness until the person cannot use some muscles.

The WHO states that GBS can result in paralysis for some people, disabling certain individuals' legs, arms or muscles in the face. According to the global health organization, GBS' paralysis can rarely affect 1/3 of people by disrupting usages of the chest muscle, which makes it harder for them to breathe. Finally, WHO states that even at the best settings, a small number of GBS patients die from complications, which is due to paralysis of the muscle that controls breathing, blood infection, lung clots or cardiac arrest.

Tips To Stay Safe From Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Following certain tips and tricks can help you protect yourself from the neurological disorder, such as:

