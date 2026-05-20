Growing thyroid epidemic in women? Doctors raise concerns over hormones, additives and ultra-processed diets

Doctors warn rising thyroid disorders in women may be linked to hormonal changes, autoimmune risks, food additives and growing dependence on ultra-processed dietary habits globally.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : June 2, 2026 12:58 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Tripti Raheja

Thyroid. (Image: AI Generated)

Thyroid disorders are much more common among women than men and experts believe that a mix of hormones, autoimmune diseases, lifestyle and diet choices could be driving the problem. With packaged and ultra processed foods becoming a regular part of a modern diet, concerns are also arising around artificial flavours and additives which could be a potential factor for affecting thyroid health without any symptoms.

The thyroid gland is the butterfly-shaped gland in the neck which is important for controlling metabolism, energy levels, body temperature and hormone levels. According to Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi almost three to four times more women are likely to develop thyroid diseases like hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism and autoimmune thyroid diseases compared to men.

Why is it that women are at higher risk?

Several experts suggest that one of the main causes of an increased risk of thyroid disease in women is due to hormonal changes which may be affected by different phases of life such as puberty, pregnancy, postpartum and menopause. According to Dr. Raheja women are also more likely to suffer from auto-immune diseases such as Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Graves' disease which are caused by the immune system attacking the thyroid gland. The risk can be further elevated by family history, stress, deficiencies in sleep and nutrition.

Healthcare professionals warn that thyroid disorders can present with nonspecific symptoms for a long time due to their similarity with stress or routine fatigue. Some common signs of this medical condition include sudden weight gain or loss, fatigue, hair loss, depression, emotional instability, irregular periods, dry skin, anxiety and trouble concentrating.

Could packaged foods affect your thyroid health?

Dr. Raheja says that eating too much of packaged foods or ultra-processed foods can have a negative effect on thyroid health. She explained, "Packaged food often has artificial colours, preservatives, flavour enhancers and additives that can disrupt hormone levels and general metabolic health when eaten in excess for long periods. Some food additives and chemicals in processed foods are thought to be endocrine disruptors (EDs) which means that they could interfere with the way that hormones are produced or regulated in the body."

Other experts also note that diets heavy in refined sugar, sodium and unhealthy fats can also lead to inflammation, obesity and insulin resistance which may aggravate thyroid function issues. Also packaged foods tend to be low in the essential nutrients needed for proper thyroid function such as iodine, selenium, zinc and iron which can become deficient ultimately impacting hormones and thyroid function.

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A balanced diet is crucial to maintain good health.

Dr. Raheja emphasizes that a healthy lifestyle is needed for better thyroid health and not crash diets or supplements. She stresses consuming fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and protein rich foods that can help balance hormones and reduce inflammation.

She further added that alongside the aforementioned list it's essential for people to engage in regular exercise, maintain good sleep habits and effectively manage stress particularly for women who might be undergoing hormonal shifts at various points in their lives. The doctor concluded, "Eating too many junk snacks, sugary drinks and highly processed foods should also be limited as much as possible. Those who have symptoms that last for over a month should get a medical evaluation early. If thyroid disorders are diagnosed in time and lifestyle changes are made appropriately then this medical condition can be managed effectively."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment or concerns related to thyroid health.