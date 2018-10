Parents make sure you reduce the screen time for the psychological well-being of your children. A recent study has recommended reduced screen time for your kids as according to the findings, spending a lot of time on gaming, smartphones and watching television can lead to high level of anxiety and depression in children as young as two years of age, highlighted a media report.

The study conducted by a group of researchers from the San Diego State University has been published in the journal Preventive Medicine Reports. It reveals that even after an hour of screen time daily, teens may tend to have less curiosity, reduced self-control, less emotional stability and a greater inability to finish tasks, stated the researchers.

The study has offered greater insights at a time when youth have access to digital technologies are spending a greater part of the day using electronic technology solely for entertainment.

“Previous research on associations between screen time and psychological well-being among children and adolescents has been conflicting, leading some researchers to question the limits on screen time suggested by physician organizations,” Twenge and Campbell, two of the lead researchers wrote in their paper, according to the media report.