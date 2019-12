Yoga will improve your flexibility and circulation. This, in turn, will prevent the formations of uric acid crystals in your joints. ©Shutterstock

Gout is the result of high uric acid in the blood stream. This happens if your kidneys are not working properly. Though some amount of uric acid is normal and necessary for food metabolism, a high level is harmful.

Gout is an inflammatory arthritic condition where needle-like crystals accumulate in a joint. It causes debilitating pain. The affected joint of often tender and worm and exhibits redness and swelling. Gout attacks can come suddenly without any warning symptoms. The pain is excruciating, and it goes away in about 12 hours’ time. But an ache remains for the next couple of weeks. Sometimes, you may experience gout pain at regular intervals. In some cases, the interval may even be a few years. But if you have consistently high uric acid levels, you need to urgently make some lifestyle changes and take proper and regular medication. This will help you prevent attacks in future.

It may be a hereditary condition. If you are obese or have hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart ailments, you are at a higher risk. It is also more common in men. It is necessary to bring down the uric acid level to avoid this condition. You can easily bring down your uric acid levels with proper diet and exercise like walking, swimming and yoga.

Let us see how you can prevent gout with yoga can help in controlling uric acid levels.

AVOID GOUT WITH YOGA

Yoga can help in gout treatment in three ways. It can help you prevent gout attacks by making you lose weight. Regular practice of yoga can help you maintain an ideal weight. Since obesity is one cause of gout, this will bring down your risk considerably. Moreover, yoga will improve your flexibility and circulation. This, in turn, will prevent the formations of uric acid crystals in your joints. It will also help you remove the crystals that are already there in the joints.

During gout attacks, it can detoxify the kidneys. This will ensure better uric acid excretion and enhance lymph flow at the joints. This will naturally reduce inflammation. After gout attacks, It can help regenerate damaged tissues in injured ligaments and tendons. It also improves blood flow to the joints.

Let us look at a few yoga asanas that will help you prevent gout. Follow our directions and perform these regularly for a pain-free life.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (The Spinal Twist Pose)

Sit straight with your legs stretched out I front of you. Make sure that your feet are placed together and your spine erect.

Bend your left leg so that the heel of the left foot lies next to the right hip.

Place the right leg next to the left knee by putting it over the knee.

Twist your waist, neck and shoulders to the right and look over your right shoulder. Keep your spine erect at all times.

Hold the pose for a about 30 to 60 seconds breathing deeply and slowly.

Exhale and release the right hand. Then release the waist, chest and finally the neck.

Sit straight. Repeat.

Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

Lie on your stomach with your feet hip-width apart and arms by the side of your body.

Fold your knees, take your hands backward and hold your ankles.

Breath in and lift your chest off the ground and pull your legs up and back.

Look straight ahead.

Keep the pose stable for about 20 seconds and concentrate on your breath.

Exhale and gently bring your legs and chest to the ground.

Release the ankles and relax.

Locust Pose (salabhasana)

Lie down on your stomach. Keep your arms by your side and rest your forehead on the floor.

Exhale and raise your legs.

Holed this position for 20 seconds.

Bring your legs down and relax.

Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose (Sanskrit: Viparita Karani)

Sit on the floor with the left side of your body touching the wall.

Spread your legs in front of you.

Exhale and gently lie down on your back. Keep the back of your legs pressed against the wall and the soles of your feet upwards.

Your buttocks must be slightly away from the wall.

Your head and back must rest on the floor. Relax your face and throat.

Breathe gently and hold this pose for 5 minutes.

Happy Baby Pose (Sanskrit: Ananda Balasana)

Lie on your back and inhale.

Lift your legs up and bring both your knees close to your chest.

Hold your big toes. Your arms must be inside your knees as you hold your toes.

Gently open up your hips and widen your legs to deepen the stretch.

Your back, spine and neck must be on the floor.

Breathe normally and hold the pose for about 30 seconds.

Exhale and release.