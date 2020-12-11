Severe joint pain could be a sign of uric acid: Know how are they related

Do you suffer from chronic joint pain? It can be a warning sign of a serious health condition – uric acid. Yes, you read it right. Constant joint pain has been linked to the high uric acid levels in your body. Curious to know how they are related? In this article, you will understand the relationship between joint pain and uric acid. Let’s first understand what exactly is uric acid. Also Read - Ayurvedic treatment for osteoarthritis: Herbs that can help

WHAT IS URIC ACID?

When chemicals called purines break down and are dissolved in the blood, it forms uric acid. It occurs as a byproduct of protein digestions and is usually excreted through the urine by the kidneys. It has no useful function and is a waste product. Also Read - Winter can exacerbate arthritis pain: Here’s how to deal with it

If the body produces too much uric acid or fails to excrete it in the urine, crystals of monosodium urate form in the joints and tendons. These crystals cause intense inflammation leading to pain swelling and redness. Let’s dig more into it. Also Read - Arthritis: Smoking and other bad habits that can be deadly for your joints

URIC ACID AND JOINT PAIN

When uric acid is not eliminated regularly from the body, it accumulates in the form of needle-like crystals in the joints and soft tissues. This can cause inflammation, swelling, stiffness, pain, and heat in the joints and as a result, your joint starts hurting. This can manifest as arthritic pain.

Uric acid build-up joint pain frequently occurs abruptly at night and can even cause flu-like symptoms, fever, and muscle aches. It is typically the most severe during the first 12 hours, lasts between a few days to a few weeks, and spreads on to additional joints over time.

One of the most common kinds of joint pains caused by the buildup of uric acid is gout. It is an acute form of arthritis that often affects one joint at a time.

URIC ACID AND GOUT

A gout is a painful form of arthritis. When your body has extra uric acid, sharp crystals may form in the big toe or other joints, causing episodes of swelling and pain called gout attacks. One can take care of the gout problem by making changes to their daily lifestyle habits.

Usual symptoms of joint pain due to uric acid accumulation are:-

#Severe joint pain such as gout pain.

#Flu-like symptoms such as fever, body and muscle ache, etc.

If you have any of the above symptoms, you should consult a doctor. Usually, the doctor would recommend a serum uric acid test, serum urate, or UA.

Also, do you know what is the normal uric acid level? According to the health experts, the normal uric acid levels are 2.4-6.0 mg/dL (female) and 3.4-7.0 mg/dL (male).

HOW TO REGULATE YOUR URIC ACID LEVEL

# Diet

Diet plays one of the most important roles when it comes to managing your body’s uric acid level. Add more fibres to your diet and make sure to refrain yourself from sugary food items.

# Keep your body hydrated

When your body doesn’t have enough water, your uric acid levels rise even higher. Stay hydrated to help keep those levels normal.

# Stopping alcohol consumption

Stop alcohol consumption as t may have adverse effects on your body and can create hindrances in treating uric acid problems.

Making small and effective lifestyle changes is one of the easiest remedies in regulating your uric acid level and preventing this trigger for joint pain. Improving your diet and getting the right exercise can help make a difference in the long run. Losing weight alone can reduce blood uric acid levels and, thus, the attacks.