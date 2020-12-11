Do you suffer from chronic joint pain? It can be a warning sign of a serious health condition - uric acid. Yes you read it right. Constant joint pain has been linked to the high uric acid levels in your body. Curious to know how they are related? In this article you will understand the relationship between joint pain and uric acid. Let’s first understand what exactly is uric acid. WHAT IS URIC ACID? When chemicals called purines break down and are dissolved in the blood it forms uric acid. It occurs as a byproduct of protein digestions and is