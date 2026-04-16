'Gossip Girl’ star Taylor Momsen's venomous spider bite case draws expert focus on hidden dangers

Many people get bitten by a spider very often but they hardly realize making it hard to understand the severity of the situation. Experts suggest that the majority of spider bites cause minor symptoms but you should seek medical care if you feel widespread pain, fever or nausea.

Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen who is on a tour with her band The Pretty Reckless alongside AC/DC has encountered a health issue during the tour. The singer recently announced that she had a worrying spider bite which was aggravated over time leading to her hospitalization after the rash surrounding the bite started spreading.

Taylor Momsen health update

The 32-year-old star first tried to stay upbeat about the situation by sharing an Instagram post stating, "Hospital today, show tomorrow adding that poisonous spiders are "no bueno" and assured the fans they would see her next time in Mexico City. But a few hours later her situation seemed more dire because in a follow-up post, Momsen posted a video inside the hospital wearing a gown and showing her fans a better view of the developing rash on her leg. She said, "Or I just spend the night in the hospital Thank you to the amazing doctors who, well, they know."

It is not the first occasion that the singer has had an unusual health scare during a tour. In one of her tours with AC/DC Momsen was bitten by a bat when she was on stage and this forced her to take rabies shots. Going back to her recent experience she made a joke about how such events are recurrent. In a previous Instagram post shared on 8 April, she said that it would not be an AC/DC tour unless she was bitten by something.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen)

How severe are venomous spider bites?

In many cases spider bites are not dangerous but some species may lead to severe health problems unless they are treated in time. Several experts point out that Black Widow and Brown Recluse spiders are especially cautious in the United States because they can cause very serious reactions.

Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant, Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi tole TheHealthsite.com that although venomous spider bites are rare they have the potential to cause significant clinical harm. He further explains that there are certain species of spiders that can cause neurotoxicity, hemolysis and extensive local tissue necrosis.

Talking about the danger of a spider bite Dr. Singh continued, "The early symptoms of a spider bite can initially appear to be trivial with pain, erythema and swelling. However as time progresses the initial symptoms can progress into systemic symptoms like fever, muscle cramps or organ dysfunction."

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"The primary danger from a venomous spider bite is the delay of recognition and improper home treatment. Prompt evaluation by a medical physician, wound care, tetanus prophylaxis and appropriate treatment when necessary are all very important," he concluded. "Public awareness regarding the rapidly worsening bite should not be overlooked."

The recent incident experienced by the singer shows that it is critical to pay attention to unusual bites particularly when the symptoms start getting worse with time.

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