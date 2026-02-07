Goodbye Jet Lag: Scientists Develop Drug That Resets Body Clock

In a breakthrough study, scientists from Kanazawa University in Japan developed Mic-628 which can activate a key internal clock gene called Per1.

What Is Per1?

Per1 is a gene that plays an important role in maintaining your circadian rhythms, which is the internal body clock that regulates the sleep and wake cycle.

Method Of The Study: Mic-628

The study which is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), showed that a single oral dose of Mic-628 shortened the internal clock from seven days to just four in a test on mice. Researchers revealed that the compound may serve as a prototype for managing jet lag or shift work. According to experts, these findings may be more effective than the existing methods of trying rearrange the body clock, compared to light therapy or taking melatonin, which are often recommended.

Talking about the findings, the team behind the study stated, "West-to-east transmeridian flights are more disruptive than east-to-west ones due to challenges in advancing the human circadian clock. Here, we unravel a specific Per1 inducer, Mic-628, enabling abrupt phase advance in mouse behavioural rhythms, regardless of the timing of oral administration. These findings underscore the potential of selective Per expression as a therapeutic approach for human circadian rhythm disorders." The researcher said they plan to investigate Mic-628's safety and the effectiveness of the new treatment in further animal and human studies.

Hearty Breakfast To Beat Jet Lag

A similar study presented by a team of scientists from the US Northwestern University in 2023 showed that eating a hearty breakfast and skipping dinner can help beat jet lag. This finding recommends individual flying from the UK to a time zone six hours away consume a bigger breakfast and skip dinner on the first three days of their trip to recover from jet lag.

At the time, Dr Rosemary Braun, senior author of the study, said, "All things being equal, you might feel that you recover from the jet lag faster if you really focus on eating breakfast at a fixed time every day."

Yitong Pepper Huang, another lead author of the study, added, "Having a larger meal in the early morning of the new time zone can help overcome jet lag. Constantly shifting meal schedules or having a meal at night is discouraged, as it can lead to misalignment between internal clocks."

Jet Lag Explained

Jet lag or jet lag disorder is a temporary sleep disorder that is affected by long-haul or quick travels across several time zones. This disorder can occur because your body's internal clock hasn't changed to the time zone where you've travelled. According to Mayo Clinic, jet lag can cause several symptoms, such as:

Daytime fatigue Difficulty in focusing on a certain task Constipation Diarrhoea Feeling unwell Mood swings

"Some research shows that changes in cabin pressure and high altitudes associated with air travel may contribute to some symptoms of jet lag, regardless of travel across time zones," Mayo Clinic states. "In addition, humidity levels are low in planes. If you don't drink enough water during your flight, you can get slightly dehydrated. Dehydration also may contribute to some symptoms of jet lag."

