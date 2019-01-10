The Importance Of Premarital Health Checkups  

- Health A-Z
There are many inherited diseases which can be passed from parents to children through genes. So, if you're about to get married, make sure you and your partner get these simple tests done before tying the knot to prevent the risk of transmitting any disease to each other and your children.
A premarital checkup helps the couple identify conditions which are genetic, transmissible and infectious. "Marriage is the biggest event in the lives of a couple, hence they should make sure they take care of their health too along with other factors. For couples considering marriage, pre-marital screening helps detect dormant illnesses and risks for their progeny. It also equips them to take essential precautions or treatments," says Amol Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus. Getting a health checkup done instead of matching horoscopes to fix a marriage should be the new norm considering the status of our health woes and lifestyle habits. A premarital checkup helps the couple in taking care of each other and their family. Although, everyone should undergo a preventive health checkup once every year, a premarital checkup can be done about six months before the wedding.
What should the couple get checked for?
