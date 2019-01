Gonorrhoea spreads through your bloodstream due to oral contact, including kissing and oral sex, vaginal intercourse and anal intercourse. Even a mother can pass gonorrhoea to her baby during the birth of the child. If it is left untreated, then one may also develop other infections. Now, you will be surprised to know about the findings of the new study. The new study published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases showed that Bexsero Vaccine can be helpful for protection against gonorrhoea. Vaccinated individuals were significantly less likely to contract gonorrhoea. Dr Rajesh Kumar, Honorary Dermatologist Tata Memorial Center and Honorary Dermatologist to Governor of Maharashtra says, “Bexsero (4CMenB)US FDA approved for Neisseria meningitis (bacteria) shows cross-immunity against Neisseria gonorrhoeae. Its efficacy is about 20 to 30 per cent and the dosage will be 0.5 ml intramuscular, 2 injections, one month apart.”

While this vaccine may be beneficial for people, we also list out a few home remedies to tackle gonorrhoea here.

Watch what you eat

You will have to maintain an alkaline environment in your body while you are fighting gonorrhoea. You can do so by eating foods which can help you do so. So, see to it that you eat fruits which have alkaline properties. Opt for seeds, beans, whole grains, nuts, fresh fruits and vegetables which are jam-packed with vitamins, minerals, and other important nutrients. Try to makes these changes in your diet after consulting your expert.

Epsom salt bath

You can add some Epsom salt to your bath water which is anti-inflammatory in nature and can relieve your pain. Moreover, it can also help you deal with the symptoms of gonorrhoea like itching and pain. You should take an Epsom salt bath to tackle gonorrhoea.

L-Arginine

Along with inflammation-fighting and detoxification properties, L-arginine – the amino acid demonstrates antibacterial properties. Various studies show that it can inhibit the growth of certain bacterial infections. Yes, you have heard us here. In addition to this, it can help lower inflammation. To get some L-arginine from your food, you should add seeds, pumpkin seeds, chicken, soybeans and so on to your diet.

Parsley and Celery

These vegetables are abundant in flavonoids. Flavonoids contain anti-bacterial properties and can help you tackle gonorrhoea. According to the research conducted by the Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology, there are certain anti-microbial components present in the seeds of celery. Hence, celery is a rich source of polysaccharides and antioxidants which can help reduce certain signs of gonorrhoea like inflammation. So, incorporate these foods in your diet.

The takeaway message: If you are suffering from gonorrhoea then see to it that you maintain good personal hygiene. Speak to your doctor regarding the products you should use. Don’t self-medicate by opting for over the counter medication. This may invite unwanted problems.