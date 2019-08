How often have you heard the phrase ‘Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise’? But most people find it really difficult to get up early. It could be due to disturbed sleep or maybe going to bed early is just not their thing. On the other hand, some people get up early without a problem, rejuvenated and ready to face the world. But they also find their eyes shutting early of its own accord. Such people may have the Advanced phase sleep syndrome (ASPD). This is a disruption of the circadian rhythm. It causes a person to sleep earlier than normal and also wake up earlier than normal. Now, a study in the journal Sleep says that this condition is not that rare and may affect 1 in 300 adults.

Researchers from University of California, San Francisco, says that in people with advanced sleep phase syndrome the body’s clock, or circadian rhythm, operates on a schedule hours earlier than most people’s. There is a premature release of the sleep hormone melatonin and shift in body temperature. The condition is distinct from the early rising that develops with normal aging, as well as waking in the wee hours experienced by people with depression.

Now this brings us to the question of early rising. Health professionals have always said that sleeping early and getting up early is definitely better for health. In fact, going to bed early and getting a start on the day may bring you a host of health benefits. It will also make you more productive and increase your retentive capacity.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF GOING TO BED EARLY

But for a sound body and mind, you need at least six hours of uninterrupted shut eye.

But for a sound body and mind, you need at least six hours of uninterrupted shut eye. As the saying goes, ‘Early to bed and early to rise makes you healthy, wealthy and wise.’ We all know the benefits of rising early. But what about hitting the bed early? Here are some of the unbelievable benefits of snoozing a little early.

It will increase positivity

Often, you may have been advised to sleep over a problem. Whoever told you that is definitely not bluffing. Research says, sleep deprivation causes higher levels of repetitive negative thinking or RNT. So the scientists conducted an experiment on 100 sleep deprived undergrads and found that they were more likely to ruminate over their problems. So when you are well-rested, you will seem more positive and less worried about the issues at hand.

There will be less goof ups

Not getting enough sleep can impair a lot of your cognitive processes like attention, language, memory and reasoning. Working in a sleep-deprived state is sure to lead to some serious goof ups; and if you are not careful, it could cost you your job! Good sleep can, in fact, enhance your cognitive skills, leaving you more vigilant, smarter and sharper than before.

You will make more friends

Sleep deprivation can make you irritable and nobody wants to be friends with a cranky person. Bad mood can make you pick up unnecessary fight, creating a hostile environment for you are for those around you. If you want to win friends, make sure you put your best face forward. And how do you do that? Get enough sleep; it’s a great mood enhancer.

You will live longer

If you thought drunken driving caused accidents on the road, you’d be surprised to know what moderate sleep deprivation can do. Your cognitive and motor skills go for a toss if you are not well rested. The results are as bad as that of alcohol intoxication! Sleeping well will ensure that you stay awake at the wheels, reducing chances of collisions and accidents.

You will be better at work

We have already discussed the health benefits of getting enough sleep. Imagine how much better you’d get at your work if you are well-rested. Soon, you won’t need your caffeine fix to make you sharper and better at what you do!

You will be healthier

If you are frequently missing work because of constant illness, take a good look at your sleep schedule. This is a no brainer, but sleep has a strong influence on your immune system. More sleep can reduce levels of cortisol in the blood, making the immune system function better. This means you will be able to fend off infections and illnesses better than before.