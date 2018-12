Wash your vagina with baking soda as it mixes with the acidic vagina to neutralize the pH balance. ©Shutterstock.

Use baking soda from your kitchen to make a vaginal wash instead of buying one from the market to keep your vagina healthy and smell free. The commercial products won’t do any good and the chemicals used to make the vaginal wash might as well prove to be harsh for your sensitive area.

WHAT MAKES BAKING SODA A GOOD OPTION

Your vagina will only irritate you if it’s pH balance is lost. A healthy vagina has a pH balance between 3.5 -4.5 indicating the area is acidic in nature. Since baking soda is alkaline in nature it can help to maintain the required pH balance. When it is used to wash your vagina, it mixes with the acidic vagina to neutralize the pH balance.

There a few problems responsible for disturbing the pH balance down there:

. Yeast Infection

. Excessive vaginal discharge

. Painful intercourse

. Itching

. Foul odour

THE IDEAL TIMES TO USE BAKING SODA

Here are a few specific situations where you resort to baking soda to get instant relief.

Before and after you have sex:

Semen raises your vagina’s pH balance between 7.1 – 8. Washing it properly with baking soda before and after sex hence will keep vaginal irritations at bay and let you relish the experience uninterrupted. Douching or applying a scented vaginal wash for your big night can leave your inner lips dry by raising the pH balance. Therefore, after having sex use baking soda to wash and restore the acidity of your vagina.

If you are suffering from a yeast infection:

Unstoppable itching in your vaginal lips, smelly discharge and wetness can make it very uncomfortable for you to even walk. These are symptoms of a yeast infection. It can be controlled by using baking soda to wash down there.

In case of hormonal imbalance:

Baking soda can be of great help in hormonal conditions such as menopause, pregnancy and other health issues that disturb the pH balance of your vagina.

After your periods:

The menstruation cycle leaves your vagina’s pH level as high as 7.5 leaving the area dry and itchy.

WAYS TO USE

There are more than one ways to use this home remedy to up the health and hygiene of your vagina. Here are smart ways to use it.

As a soothing drink:

Drink a glass of water mixed with a spoon of baking soda before calling it a night or when brushing your teeth is not a possibility. Ignore the taste of the drink to get rid of the foul smell and itching symptoms.

As a bathing salt:

Mix one-half cup of baking soda in a bucket full of lukewarm water. Soak your lower body in a bathtub filled with the baking soda water for 20 minutes. Make sure to pat your vagina clean and dry properly.

As a vaginal wash:

Mix one-half cup of baking soda in a mug full of lukewarm water. Wash your entire vaginal area thoroughly and gently. Clean your vagina once with clear water before patting it dry. Be careful not to go overboard or it can leave your vagina dry.