Go Bananas! A Banana A Day Can Keep Heart Disease Risk At Bay

Do you love eating bananas? This energy booster fruit is an excellent addition to your diet because it offers multiple health benefits, including keeping heart diseases away.

An instant energy booster, bananas are one of the most widely consumed fruits in the world. From adding flavour to your best guilty-pleasure desserts to making daily sabzis a bit better, bananas are a delight to add to your diet. It is said to be very excellent for the stomach and gives you immediate energy to start your day. Most Indian natural home remedies for upset stomachs include bananas in addition to a few other substances. Not only this, but bananas also offer several health benefits. A recent study has found that bananas are a great addition to your diet that helps lower the risk of heart attacks.

Bananas To Reduce Heart Disease Risk

A mineral called potassium is necessary to maintain overall health. Although a balanced diet typically contains enough potassium, issues can occasionally arise due to excessive sodium intake or the side effects of specific medications. Increased potassium consumption has been linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

Bananas are a rich source of potassium, which helps maintain the fluid levels of the body and controls the movement of nutrients and waste material in and out of the cells. Additionally, potassium aids in the response of nerve cells and muscular contraction. It maintains a regular heartbeat and helps lessen the impact of sodium on blood pressure.

Not only potassium, but bananas are also a good source of fibre, folate, and antioxidants, such as vitamin C which are all good for heart health. A study published in the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine found that those who consume more fibre in their diets are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease than those who consume less. Additionally, those who ingested more fibre had lower levels of LDL or "bad" cholesterol. LDL cholesterol is a risk factor for heart diseases.

Other Health Benefits Of Bananas

Here are some of the other health benefits of bananas you should know about:

Helps control blood sugar levels

Fibre is one of the most important nutrients to keep blood sugar levels in check. Bananas are rich in soluble fibre and contain resistant starch. While resistant starch is not digested by your body, which can help moderate your blood sugar levels.

Supports digestive health

Improved digestion is one of the many health advantages of dietary fibre. Bananas both ripe and unripe contain a fibre called pectin that may ease constipation and soften faeces. Pectin has even been linked to some test-tube studies that suggest it may help prevent colon cancer, although human studies are still required to validate this advantage.

Aids weight loss

If you are someone trying to lose weight, then you can add bananas to your list. For starters, bananas contain relatively few calories, and it contains fibre both of which have been linked to lower body weight and weight loss. Plus, bananas are packed with resistant starch which can be filling and make you satiated.

Contains antioxidants

Bananas are a great source of dietary antioxidants. They include amines and flavonoids, two different classes of strong antioxidants. Numerous health advantages, including a decreased risk of heart disease and degenerative diseases, are associated with these antioxidants.

Improves kidney health

Several studies have shown that potassium is essential for maintaining good kidney function and controlling blood pressure. Bananas are a fantastic dietary source of potassium, which may be particularly advantageous for maintaining kidney function.