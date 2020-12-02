Glucosamine a molecule that occurs naturally in your body is also a popular dietary supplement. It is commonly used to treat bone and joint disorders as well as other inflammatory diseases. Now researchers from the West Virginia University in the US have revealed that glucosamine supplements may reduce overall mortality almost as well as regular exercise does. Glucosamine sulfate might provide some pain relief for people with osteoarthritis glaucoma weight loss joint pain caused by drugs. The supplement appears to be safe and might be a helpful option for people who can't take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Does this mean that