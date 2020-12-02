Glucosamine, a molecule that occurs naturally in your body, is also a popular dietary supplement. It is commonly used to treat bone and joint disorders as well as other inflammatory diseases. Now, researchers from the West Virginia University in the US have revealed that glucosamine supplements may reduce overall mortality almost as well as regular exercise does. Glucosamine sulfate might provide some pain relief for people with osteoarthritis, glaucoma, weight loss, joint pain caused by drugs. The supplement appears to be safe and might be a helpful option for people who can’t take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Also Read - Think twice before getting that tattoo: It can cause your body to overheat

Does this mean that if you get off work at five o'clock one day, you should just skip the gym, take a glucosamine pill and go home instead? No, that is definitely not what researchers suggest. Keep exercising, but they do agree that the thought that taking a pill would also be beneficial is kind of intriguing.

Glucosamine brings down all-cause mortality by 39 per cent

For the study, published in the Journal of American Board of Family Medicine, the research team assessed data from 16,686 adults who completed the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 1999 to 2010. All of the participants were at least 40 years old. The research team merged these data with 2015 mortality figures. After adjusting for various factors — such as the participants' age, sex, smoking status and activity level — the researchers found that taking glucosamine/chondroitin every day for a year or longer was associated with a 39 per cent reduction in all-cause mortality. It was also linked to a 65 per cent reduction in cardiovascular-related deaths. That's a category that includes deaths from stroke, coronary artery disease and heart disease.

After taking everything into account, researchers saw that the impact was pretty significant. The team explained that because this is an epidemiological study, rather than a clinical trial, it doesn’t offer definitive proof that glucosamine/chondroitin makes death less likely. But the results are “encouraging.” Researchers say that it’s important that people know about this, so they can discuss the findings with their doctor and make an informed choice. Glucosamine is over the counter, so it is readily available.

Natural sources of glucosamine

This is a natural sugar found in cartilage. You can get it from the shells of shellfish like shrimp and lobster, animal bones, bone marrow and fungi. It can also be produced synthetically in a laboratory.

Benefits of glucosamine

This supplement keeps your joints healthy and reduces inflammation. It is also used in the treatment of interstitial cystitis, inflammatory bowel disease, sports injuries and multiple sclerosis. Experts believe that it is also beneficial for eye health and can help in the treatment of glaucoma.

Possible side-effects of this supplement

Glucosamine is usually safe and well-tolerated by most people. However, some people may experience nausea, vomiting, heartburn, drowsiness, headache, abdominal pain and diarrhea after taking this supplement. People with shellfish allergy must avoid this supplement as they may experience severe and life-threatening allergic reactions. This is also not for people who have asthma or other breathing problems. Patients of diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease, bleeding disorders, or high blood pressure must also avoid taking this supplement as should pregnant and breastfeeding women. If you are on any heart drugs, blood thinners and diabetes drugs, consult your doctor before adding this to your diet.

(With inputs from IANS)