GLP-1 drugs may lower bone fracture risk in people with type 2 diabetes, study finds

New research suggests GLP-1 medications may help reduce bone fracture risk in adults with type 2 diabetes, offering another potential health benefit beyond blood sugar control.

GLP-1 drugs may lower bone fracture risk (Image AI Generated)

Medications from this class (GLP-1 receptor agonists) have already been proven to aid the body to lower glucose levels, assist with weight loss and decrease heart disease risks in people with type 2 diabetes and obesity. Now, new studies indicate these drugs might have yet another important benefit they could help reduce risk of bone fracture in people with type 2 diabetes.

But experts warn the data is good and potentially so, but prolonged clinical trials are required before GLP-1 medications could be recommended specifically for preserving bone health.

New study links GLP-1 therapy to fewer fractures

The research, which was published recently in JAMA Network Open, the study "Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists and Fragility Fracture Risk in Type 2 Diabetes," included health records from adults with type 2 diabetes. It was found that patients on GLP-1 had a decreased risk of fragility fractures compared with those on another diabetes drug that is widely prescribed, called a DPP-4 inhibitor. This reduction occurred on multiple fracture sites, indicating a potential protective effect for bones.

Why are people with type 2 diabetes more prone to fractures?

Yet, the CDC said the bone mineral density of people with type 2 diabetes is often in the normal range or even high, but not enough to protect them from falls and fractures. Over time, high blood sugar levels can affect the quality of the bones, and eye problems, nerve damage and loss of balance can raise the risk of falling.

Additionally, the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS), NIH says that diabetes can cause a decrease in bone strength making fracture prevention an important component of long lasting diabetes management.

How might GLP-1 drugs protect bones?

There are several interpretations as to why this is:

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GLP-1 medicines help keep blood sugar levels normal, and this can help prevent damage to bone tissue.

They can affect bone cells that form and break down bone.

Improved overall metabolic health and lower inflammation could also play a role in better bone health.

Yet these remain just theories and more research is required to understand the biological processes at a deeper level, the scientists stress.

The new study isn't the only research that points in this direction. A third major study, published in Bone, revealed a slight decrease in the risk of femur fracture among adults with type 2 diabetes who were taking treatment with GLP-1 receptor agonists.

Bone health still requires a healthy lifestyle

The Mayo Clinicand the NHSsay diet high in calcium and vitamin D, weight-bearing exercises, not smoking and limiting alcohol intake, and avoiding falls are the activities that you should be doing to help maintain bone health. Avoiding the above lifestyle factors is still relevant, even in people who have been prescribed GLP-1 drugs.

But the new findings indicate that GLP-1 receptor agonists might work for more than just managing blood sugar and helping patients lose weight they might be just as effective for lowering fracture risks in adults with type 2 diabetes. Results are encouraging, but scientists agree that more common and more time on these medications is required to prove themselves as a consistent method of keeping the bones healthy.

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