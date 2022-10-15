Global Handwashing Day: Which Is More Effective, Hand Washing Or Hand Sanitiser?

Stages Of Hand Washing: How To Clean Your Hands Correctly?

How should I properly wash my hands? Just giving your hands a quick scrub and a rinse won't be enough to eliminate all infections. Dr Suryasnata Das, Additional Director, Microbiology, Department of Lab Medicine, Jaypee Hospital, Noida shares a step-by-step guide on washing your hands properly.

Step 1: First, wash your hands under running water.

Step 2: Cover moist hands with adequate soap.

Step 3: For at least 20 seconds, scrub the hands' whole surface, including the backs, the spaces between the fingers, and the area under the nails.

Step 4: Completely rinse with running water.

Step 5: Dry your hands using a fresh cloth or paper towel.

How Long Do We Need To Clean My Hands?

The same rule applies to hand sanitiser: To achieve complete coverage, massage your hands in the sanitiser for at least 20 seconds after using one that contains at least 60% alcohol.

When Should I Wash My Hands?

Right after you cough, sneeze, or blow the nose

Following your visit to a public area such as a market, a place of worship, or a mode of transportation

After handling anything outside the house, such as money

Before, during, and after providing care for a patient

Before and following a meal

Generally speaking, you should always wash your hands before and after:

After a bathroom visit

After garbage disposal

After contact with pets and animals

After diaper changes for infants or helping young toddlers use the restroom

If your hands are filthy

How Can I Encourage My Kid To Wash Their Hands?

You may encourage youngsters to wash their hands by simplifying the process. For example, you could set up a stool so they can independently access the water and soap. Also, singing their favourite songs while you assist them in massaging their hands can make it enjoyable for them.

Hand Washing Vs Hand Sanitiser?

When done correctly, hand sanitiser, soap, and water hand washing effectively eliminate most germs and pathogens. Hand sanitiser is frequently more practical when you are away from home, but it can be pricey or hard to locate in an emergency. Alcohol-based hand sanitisers also eradicate the coronavirus, but not all germs and viruses are. In addition, it is comparatively inefficient, for instance, against the rotavirus and norovirus.