Global Handwashing Day: Which Is More Effective, Hand Washing Or Hand Sanitiser?
Stages Of Hand Washing: How To Clean Your Hands Correctly?
Written by Tavishi Dogra|Published : October 15, 2022 6:31 PM IST
How should I properly wash my hands? Just giving your hands a quick scrub and a rinse won't be enough to eliminate all infections. Dr Suryasnata Das, Additional Director, Microbiology, Department of Lab Medicine, Jaypee Hospital, Noida shares a step-by-step guide on washing your hands properly.
Step 1: First, wash your hands under running water.
After diaper changes for infants or helping young toddlers use the restroom
If your hands are filthy
How Can I Encourage My Kid To Wash Their Hands?
You may encourage youngsters to wash their hands by simplifying the process. For example, you could set up a stool so they can independently access the water and soap. Also, singing their favourite songs while you assist them in massaging their hands can make it enjoyable for them.
Hand Washing Vs Hand Sanitiser?
When done correctly, hand sanitiser, soap, and water hand washing effectively eliminate most germs and pathogens. Hand sanitiser is frequently more practical when you are away from home, but it can be pricey or hard to locate in an emergency. Alcohol-based hand sanitisers also eradicate the coronavirus, but not all germs and viruses are. In addition, it is comparatively inefficient, for instance, against the rotavirus and norovirus.