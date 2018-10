Do you often eat your food without washing your hands? Do you visit the loo and do not wash your hands? Then, you are doing it all wrong! Improper handwashing can put you at the risk of many health issues which can give a tough time to you. it can rob your peace and affect your ability to do your daily chores. But, if you wash your hands thoroughly you will be able to prevent the spread of the germs (like bacteria and viruses) which cause diseases like influenza and many more.

You all know that poor hand hygiene habits are tied to increased occurrences of illness, so, it is necessary to follow proper hand hygiene at your home and school which can be beneficial for you. Hand hygiene should be effectively promoted and everyone, right from children to older adults, all should make it a ritual.

Here, we tell you when you should wash your hands:

• It is essential to wash your hands after changing the nappies.

• Before you prepare your food you should wash your hands.

• You should wash your hands after you prepare your food.

• Once you come back home after venturing out you should wash your hands.

• You should wash your hands before you eat anything and after eating.

• See to it that you wash your hands after using a tissue or a handkerchief.

• Make sure that you wash your hands after you visit any sick patient.

• You should wash your hands after handling pets or other animals.

• Wash your hands after dusting, cleaning and sweeping.

This is the right way of washing your hands:

• You should wet your hands with clean and running water.

• You should apply soap and lather well for a minute. See to it that you get rid of the dirt.

• You should rub hands together across all surfaces of your hands and wrist.

• Concentrate on back of your hands too. Wash your fingers and nails.

• You should remove rings or watches if you are wearing at all while hand-washing as there can be microorganisms under them.

• You should see that all the traces of soap have been removed.

• After rinsing well, just dry them with a clean towel.

• You can use warm water instead of cold water for handwashing due to which soap can lather easily. But, be cautious if the water is too hot it can damage your skin’s natural oil and can put you at the risk of dermatitis.

• You can talk to your expert about the soap or handwash which you can opt for depending on how sensitive is your skin.

Smart hand care strategies:

• Apply hand cream recommended by your expert.

• Using gloves while doing dishes can safeguard your hands.

• You should consult your doctor from time to time if you experience any burning sensations, itching and so on.