To stop infections and to protect yourself and your family from infections, hand hygiene is very important. According to the health experts, certain antibacterial soaps may do more harm than good. The Food and Drug Administration recommended that one should use hand sanitizers that contain at least 60 per cent alcohol if water and soap are unavailable. Thus, here in this article, we have mentioned that how we should avoid some common hand washing mistakes while washing our hand.

You don’t wash your hand for long enough: According to a study from Michigan State University, to effectively kill germs about 95 per cent of the people don’t wash their hands long enough. The average hand-washing time was only about six seconds, according to the study. In fact, 7 per cent of women and 15 per cent of men do not wash their hands after using the washroom.

You don’t scrub your soap for a long time: Yes, for at least 20 to 30 seconds You need to scrub your hands with soap. Rub the back of your hands, your palms and your fingernails properly. Most of the germs reside in the gaps between your fingers and in the tip of your fingernails. So, whenever you wash your hands these areas should be washed properly. The key to eliminate grease, dirt and microbes from the skin is to rub both the hands.

You wash your hands only after using the bathroom: Throughout the day you are at risk of picking up more bacteria whatever your hands are touching like a doorknob, elevator buttons, or ATM. Most people often wash their hands only after using the bathroom. But, it is important to wash your hands after touching anything.

You don’t dry your hands thoroughly: If you skip drying your hands the importance of hand washing techniques goes to waste. If you leave the bathroom with wet hands then you might pick up more microbes or germs from the next thing that you touch. Thus, make sure you dry your hands completely before leaving the washroom.