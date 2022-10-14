Global Handwashing Day 2022: Importance And Benefits Of Hand Hygiene

Learn the advantages and significance of hand hygiene by Dr Vikrant Shah, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur.

Global Handwashing Day 2022: One of the easy routines that can help shield you and your loved ones from various illnesses is washing your hands. During the day at work, many germs are accumulated in our fingernails, nail beds, and between our fingers. These bacteria cause numerous illnesses because they multiply and are consumed. In addition, contact with an infected person can result in the transmission of various infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and respiratory and gastrointestinal infections. The proper use of soap and water for handwashing eliminates and destroys germs from our hands and stops the spread of germs from one person to another. The bacteria and pathogens that cause sickness are eliminated from our hands by hand sanitisers. However, when we unintentionally touch our eyes, nose, or mouth with contaminated hands, the disease-causing bacteria can spread from infected individuals or contact the infected surface.

The Proper Way To Wash Your Hands

We can't always keep our hands free of pathogens that cause disease since we engage in several activities that drive our hands to get contaminated with germs. One of the effective methods to protect ourselves from infectious diseases is washing our hands. To provide optimal protection, wash your hands in the manner described below by Dr Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist, and infectious disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur:

First, thoroughly wet your hands with clean, running water before using a lot of soap or hand cleaner.

Your hands will bubble up nicely if you rub them. You should wash your hands thoroughly, ensuring to get in between your fingers, beneath the nail beds, and the back and front of your palm.

After massaging the soap or hand wash into your hands, scrub your hands and fingernails for at least 20 seconds. Don't forget to clean your wrists as well.

Make sure you don't waste water by leaving the tap running while you wash your hands. Next, rinse your hands under clean, flowing water.

Dry your hands with a fresh towel, tissue paper, or, if available, a hand drier.

Using Sanitisers To Practise Hand Sanitization

With the current COVID-19 illness epidemic, hand sanitisers are increasingly used for hand hygiene. They make it very easy to keep hands sterile. The pathogens can be efficiently eliminated with alcohol-based hand sanitisers (at least 60% alcohol). You should adhere to the correct procedures to disinfect your hands, such as:

Rub your hands together after putting a suitable amount of hand sanitiser in your hand.

As soon as your hands are dry, thoroughly rub the hand sanitiser into the back, front, and spaces between your fingers.

Although hand washing with water and soap is more efficient, hand sanitisers are helpful in many situations.

When should you wash or disinfect your hands?

You and your family may stay healthy by regularly washing your hands with soap and water or using hand sanitiser. The following situations are when it's advised to clean or disinfect your hands:

whenever you come back from outdoors

Before and following meal preparation

both before and after consuming meals

After using the restroom, before and after cleaning up after your child or changing diapers, before and after assisting the ill

Following touching your face mask or eye shield

Before coming into touch with your mouth, nose, or eyes

after coming into contact with infected objects like shopping carts, tables, door knobs, or technological equipment.

Following a cough, sneeze, or nose blow

Following contact with any animal or pet

after dealing with rubbish and waste

Dr Vikrant Shah shares the benefits of maintaining good hand hygiene

It eliminates a lot of microorganisms on our hands, shielding us from many infectious ailments, including eye infections, infectious respiratory problems, and digestive conditions like diarrhoea.

Numerous infectious illnesses are prevented from spreading from one person to another by it.

As drug dependence declines, it aids in reducing the likelihood of antibiotic resistance.

Teaching your child the advantages of handwashing and having them practise the technique when they are young develops the habit into a healthy one in maturity.

Conclusion: Let's recognize the benefits of hand cleanliness this World Hand Hygiene Day to promote health and ward off several infectious illnesses that may be prevented.