Global Handwashing Day 2021: Doctor Explains How To Sanitise Your Hands Properly

Sanitise Your Hands The Right Way ©Shutterstock

The incidence of respiratory diseases and infections can be reduced by 16-21 percent by merely washing hands. But are you washing your hands the right way?

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, the significance of handwashing has increased tenfold, with personal cleanliness being crucial to our general health. Making this a daily habit has saved countless lives while also preventing viral illnesses and the flu. Every year, October 15 is observed as Global Handwashing Day to create awareness and better appreciate the importance of hand hygiene in maintaining our safety and health. On this occasion, Dr. Aditya S Chowti, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bangalore has shared with us a few tips on how to sanitise our hands properly.

When to wash your hands?

As you touch people, surfaces, and items during the day, germs collect on your hands. By touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, you can distribute harmful germs to others or infect yourself. Hand washing is the first line of defence against the spread of numerous illnesses, ranging from the common cold to severe infections such as meningitis, bronchiolitis, the flu, hepatitis A, and several types of diarrhoea, despite the fact that keeping your hands germ-free is impossible.

Always wash your hands before and after:

Preparing/consuming food

Caring for a sick person or treating wounds

Putting on or removing contact lenses

Using the restroom

Sneezing, coughing, etc.

What does it mean to wash your hands?

According to WaterAid, an international not-for-profit that is working on making clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone, 443 million school days are lost each year owing to water-related illnesses and a lack of hand cleanliness.

Corresponding to the National Health Mission, around one lakh children in India die each year from diarrhoea, which can be decreased by 40 per cent by merely washing hands, according to UNICEF.

Hand hygiene can reduce the number of patients suffering from gastrointestinal issues by 29-57 percent. Also, the number of people with impaired immune systems can be reduced by 58 percent. This simple healthy habit can contribute to a 16-21 percent reduction in respiratory diseases and infections.

How long should one wash hands?

After going to the bathroom or when hands are clearly unclean, before eating, and after blowing one's nose, one should thoroughly wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

What Is the proper way to wash your hands?

To ensure that healthy decisions and actions are made throughout one's life, it is vital to create sanitary habits in childhood. Follow these steps to get rid of the germs:

Using cold or warm running water, wet your hands.

Wash your hands with soap, preferably liquid, and rub them together for about 20 seconds. Scrub your hands' backs, wrists, between your fingers, and beneath your fingernails, among other areas.

Thoroughly rinse.

Dry your hands with a clean towel or let them air dry.

Hand soap and water are superior to hand sanitizer

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are beneficial against some viruses (such as Covid), but not against gastroenteritis, which necessitates squeaky clean hands.

