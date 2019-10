Did you know that spending a few seconds at the wash basin can save you a trip to the doctor? On this Global Handwashing Day 2019, lets discuss the relevance of handwashing in today’s era. The Global Handwashing Partnership (GHP), previously called the Public Private Partnership for Handwashing, launched the Global Handwashing Day in 2008 with the aim of promoting handwashing with a soap. Now on its 11th edition, the theme of the day is to link handwashing and food and make people aware about the importance of washing hands to prevent diseases.

So, why is it necessary to garner awareness about something as simple as washing hands? According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, USA, every 23 seconds globally, a child dies of pneumonia or diarrhoea. This is a sad state of affairs because simple hygiene education and adequate sanitation can stop this epidemic. According to a report by Daily Nation, the simple act of handwashing can reduce the risk of pneumonia by 23 per cent and diarrhoea by 45 per cent. The report also added that if everybody follows the act of handwashing properly, then each year, one person will use 20 soaps. Currently, the ratio is 8 soaps per person in a year.

It is important that you use a soap to clean your hands as it removes gems more effectively. Apart from preventing diarrhoea and pneumonia, washing hands can also reduce the risk of respiratory, skin and eye infections.

Importance of washing hands

Germs like salmonella, e. coli O157 and norovirus, that cause diarrhoea and respiratory infection, are often found in faeces and are transmitted to the body via dirty hands. This happens if hands are not cleaned properly after using a public toilet, handling raw meat or changing a diaper. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one gram of faeces can contain up to one trillion gems. If the germs on the hand are not washed away, they can spread from one person to another when they touch, have sex or share food, toys or even sit on the same school bench.

When to wash hands

It is important to teach your kids the right way of washing hands, since they play outside and are more likely to touch germ-carrying objects. To minimise the spread of germs, make sure that you wash your hands before eating or cooking, after using the bathroom, after touching an animal, after playing or gardening, before and after visiting a sick friend or relative and after cleaning your house.

The right way to wash hands

On this Global Handwashing Day, take a pledge to wash your hands the right way. To do this, use warm water. Wet your hands, apply soap and scrub for about 20 seconds. While scrubbing don’t forget to clean inside the nails. Dry your hands well with a clean cloth.