The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that poor hand hygiene leads to germs transmission including of those germs resistant to antibiotics. This can put you at risk of potentially life-threatening conditions. This is why October 15 is observed as Global Handwashing Day every year. The theme for this year’s Global Handwashing Day, Clean hands – a recipe for health, focuses on the links between handwashing and food – including food hygiene and nutrition. Handwashing is an important part of keeping food safe, preventing diseases, and helping children grow strong. This day is dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases.

According to WHO, the best way to clean your hands to protect yourself from infection is to:

• Clean your hands regularly.

• Wash your hands with soap and water, and dry them thoroughly.

• Use alcohol-based hand rub if you don’t have immediate access to soap and water.

To those working in the healthcare sector, WHO suggests this how hands should be washed but these can easily be followed by the rest of us too:

‘Washing your hands properly takes about as long as singing “Happy Birthday” twice,’ says WHO. Here are the instructions.

1) Wet hands with water

2) Apply enough soap to cover all hand surfaces.

3) Rub hands palm to palm.

4) Right palm over left dorsum with interlaced fingers and vice versa.

5) Palm to palm with fingers interlaced.

6) Backs of fingers to opposing palms with fingers interlocked.

7) Rotational rubbing of left thumb clasped in right palm and vice versa.

8) Rotational rubbing, backwards and forwards with clasped fingers of right hand in left palm and vice versa.

9) Rinse hands with water.

10) Dry thoroughly with a single-use towel.

11) Use a towel to turn off the faucet.

12) And your hands are safe.