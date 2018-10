Washing hands need to be an essential part of your life if you are keen to keep your health at its best form and maintain a healthy hygiene. That because there are over 5,000 germs on your hands and you cannot see any of them, say experts. Marking the celebration of Global Hand-Washing Day, we are here with a list of situations when you absolutely need to wash your hands and you must and should do so in order to maintain your health and hygiene intact.

Before eating: You would definitely not want the germs in your hands to enter your body through foods that you take in with your hands. Hence, it is important that you wash your hands before each and every meal you take to avoid falling sick.

Before you cook food: Again, when there is anything related to food, you need to wash your hands and keep them clean. Cooking involves usage of bare hands and those, if not washed and made free of germs can result in all these germs contaminating the food you are cooking and that you will eventually consume. So, make sure you wash your hands before cooking.

After using the washroom: Your poop is a storehouse of a wide variety of germs that can take a toll on your health. It is obvious that you don’t touch your poop, but still it is absolutely necessary to wash your hands. Reason, when you flush the toilet, a fine mist of germ-filled droplets get spread all over and on to everything, starting from your door to door knobs, sink, floor and tissues. Hence, make sure you wash your hands and use lots of soap to clean them well.

After you sneeze, cough or blow nose: You catch cold when bacteria or virus attack your immunity. Every time you sneeze, cough or blow your noise, there are ample chances that you are spreading those germs around and others may fall sick because of that. Make it a point to use a hanky or a tissue when you cough or blow your nose and immediately wash your hands after that. Otherwise you may contaminate anything that your germ filled hands would touch.

After playing with your pets: You may definitely love your pet but there is no point in loving a host of germs that they carry. It is vital that you go for an appropriate hand-washing session after you cuddle your pet, or it gives you a big lick.