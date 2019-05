Global Employee Health and Fitness Month (GEHFM) starts today. It is an international observance day which aims to promote your health and fitness at the workplace. In the modern scenario, we end up spending more than half our day at our office desk. This comes with a lot of health hazards, the most common being back and neck pain among others. In a study published in the American Journal of Nursing, the researchers noted that sitting for 30 minutes or longer without taking a break for a period of 12 months resulted in various health complications such as development of certain cancers, cardiometabolic health diseases and severe back pain among others. Your niggling pain refuses to go and keeps coming back, affecting your personal and professional life as well. As we start celebrating Global Employee Health and Fitness Month from today, we tell you how you can get rid of that back and neck pain by performing these desk workouts.

STANDING STRETCHES

It is no rocket science that the problems associated with prolonged sitting can be eased by reducing your sedentary hours at work. However, simple and light stretch can also come to your rescue. Here is a list of stretching workouts that you can by standing near your workstation.

Standing trunk extension stretch

When you sit for a prolonged period, your lower back takes the maximum amount of stress. Standing trunk extension stretch is an exercise which can be used to take the pressure off your lower spine and enhance flexibility. You can easily do this desk exercise at your workplace at regular intervals. Smart tip: You can reduce the number of seconds by increasing the repetitions every session.

How to:

Stand erect with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Place your hands behind your back for support and lean backwards.

Stop as soon as you feel a mild stretch in your abdominal muscles.

Hold this position for 15-20 seconds and then gradually get back to the original position.

Hip flexor stretch

This is another exercise that can be performed in a standing position. However, you need to use your chair to do this desk workout. It is pertinent to mention here that tight hip flexors can prevent your pelvis from tilting forward correctly which leads to back pain. In such a scenario, standing hip flexor stretch will help you to ease the tightness. It can also ease your quadriceps.

How to:

Stand straight, then lift your right leg and place it on a chair.

Make sure that the other food is pointing forward and your knee is bent slightly.

Gradually push your pelvis forward as your contract your glutes.

When you feel a stretch in the front of your hip and thigh, hold this position for several seconds.

Now, get back to the original position and repeat the same with your other leg.

Standing up and sitting down without using your hands

While at work, you may find it difficult to take work breaks frequently to go for a walk and ease your aching back. It can disrupt your flow of work. However, you can perform this easy exercise while at your desk. This way, you can take care of your back without affecting your output.

How to:

Stand up from your chair without using your hands.

Now sit back on to the chair, keeping your back erect.

Use the strength of your leg muscles to sit back gradually and make sure that you don’t sit back onto your chair with force.

Now, stand up again using your leg muscles and repeat this exercise several times throughout the day.

SITTING STRETCHES

If you find it awkward to do standing stretches in front of your workstation, you may opt for the ones that you can perform by sitting on your chair. There are plenty of sitting stretches will help you alleviate pain and enhance your flexibility. Here, we share some of them with you. Chill on your chair while striking these poses.

Seated spinal rotation

A stiff spine gives you an aching back. This stretching exercise boosts your spinal flexibility. Squeeze a few minutes out of your packed-up schedule to perform this workout.

How to:

Sit on your chair without resting your back.

Cross your arms over your chest and grab your shoulders.

Now turn your upper body from left to right as far as possible.

When you feel a stretch on your lower back, rotate in the opposite direction.

Shoulder shrug

Shoulder shrugs help you strengthen your upper back muscles and they provide support to your neck which is important to keep neck injuries at bay. The best part about this exercise is that you don’t have to leave your workplace to perform it.

How to:

Breathe in deeply and lift your shoulder as much as possible.

Hold this position for a while and then gradually bring your shoulders down as you exhale.

Repeat this for three times and you will see the tension on your shoulders fading away.

Neck rotations

It is probably the easiest stretching exercise you can do in order to alleviate neck pain as you work on your desk for nine hours.

How to:

Keep your head straight and tilt your neck to the left side.

Stretch until you feel a tug.

Repeat the same on the right side.

You can do this stretching exercise for as long as you can and repeat it several times a day to enhance the flexibility of your neck.

Upper shoulder and neck stretch

This is another exercise that will successfully alleviate your back and neck pain. By performing this exercise, you can curb the tension on your shoulders and neck easily.

How to: