Global Cancer Cases May Double By 2050: What Should You Know?

As the cancer burden continues to grow slowly, a new study from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023 Cancer Collaboration reveals that cancer cases and deaths in 2050 may double today's record across low- and middle-income regions.

Cancer is consistently among the leading causes of death globally. The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that this chronic medical condition is the second leading cause people death across borders. It accounted for an estimated 9.6 million deaths, or 1 in 6 deaths, in 2018. Some of the most common types of cancer in men and women include lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach, liver, thyroid and breast cancer. As the cancer burden continues to grow slowly, a new study from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023 Cancer Collaboration reveals that cancer cases and deaths in 2050 may double today's record across low- and middle-income regions.

Possible 30.5 Million Cancer Cases In 2050

The study which is now published in the Lancet Oncology examined 204 countries that painted a sobering picture of cancer cases and deaths. In 2023 alone, there were an estimated 18.5 million new cases and 10.4 million deaths. Nearly, 90 per cent of these deaths occurred in poorer regions where diagnostic services, treatment access and palliative care remain limited. A team of researchers after analysing three decades of cancer data starting from 1990 to 2023, projected that by 2050, the world could face 30.5 million new cases and 18.6 million deaths each year.

"To forecast cancer burden from 2024 to 2050, we used the GBD 2023 forecasting framework, which included forecasts of relevant risk factor exposures and used Socio-demographic Index as a covariate for forecasting the proportion of each cancer not affected by these risk factors," the National Institute of Health (NIH) explained.

Causes Of Global Cancer Deaths

The research further revealed that 41.7 per cent of global cancer deaths were associated with modifiable risk factors including tobacco and alcohol use, obesity, air pollution, unhealthy diets and occupational exposure to hazardous elements. Experts note that these changes aren't simply personal choices, but a reflection of systematic issues like tobacco control, poor food policy and environmental regulation. The report argues that cancer is no longer just a medical problem across the globe, but it is becoming a societal crisis, financial strain and deepening inequality worldwide.

Scientists who participated in the study claim that although the numbers may seem daunting, this foreseeable future can be prevented if we take precautions. They suggest that proactive actions such as strong political will, public education, and investment in health infrastructure can help rewrite the future of global cancer care.

