World Glaucoma Week: Eye Surgeon Debunks Myths About Glaucoma

Glaucoma can affect any age group

Glaucoma is a 'silent thief of sight'. This World Glaucoma Week, let's spread awareness about Glaucoma and remove the misconceptions associated with it.

Glaucoma is a leading cause of preventable irreversible blindness worldwide. It is also known as the silent killer of the eye as it takes the vision silently without causing any symptoms. Hence, many people with the disease remain undiagnosed. Every year, March 12 is observed as World Glaucoma Day, and this week (March 12 -18) as World Glaucoma Week to increase public awareness about this class of eye conditions.

Dr. Priyanka Singh (MBBS, MS, DNB, FAICO), Consultant & Eye Surgeon, Neytra Eye Centre, New Delhi, says, "Glaucoma can affect any age group. Even children or youngsters are not spared by this disease. The most dreadful part is that vision loss cause by glaucoma is permanent, and treatment can only preserve the leftover vision. So, it is necessary to become aware of glaucoma and remove misconceptions."

Early diagnosis and treatment can prevent visual loss, and hence regular eye checkup and screening for glaucoma is essential.

Celebrating the World Glaucoma Week with TheHeathSite, Dr. Priyanka debunks some common myths about glaucoma. These include:

Myth 1: Glaucoma is a disease of elderly.

Fact: People of all age groups can be affected by this disease, be it a newborn baby, teenager or elderly.

Myth 2: Glaucoma always occur in family.

Fact: Glaucoma tends to run in families. People with a family history of the condition are more likely to develop glaucoma, but there are also cases without a family history.

Myth 3: Glaucoma is similar to cataract and so checkup required when we face diminution of vision.

Fact 3) Glaucoma and cataract are two different entities. Glaucoma cases are mostly asymptomatic, and patients experiencedecrease in peripheral vision only when approaching advanced stage.

Myth 4: Heavy screen time, poor nutrition can cause glaucoma.

Fact: These factors have not proven to be a cause for Glaucoma.

Myth 5: Glaucoma must have raised eye pressure.

Fact: Not all cases of Glaucoma have high eye pressure. Normal pressure Glaucoma is also one of the types of Glaucoma.

Myth 6: Glaucoma doesn't have any treatment.

Fact: Correct and timely treatment with medications and surgeries have saved millions of eyes.

Myth 7: Glaucoma can be treated with home remedies or by natural methods.

Fact 7: There is no evidence of any home remedies or natural methods to cure Glaucoma. These remedies can decrease BP and other risk factors that predisposes to develop Glaucoma. Treatment requires medication and regular monitoring by ophthalmologists.

So, don't confuse yourself and get Glaucoma work up today. There is nothing better than your own health and your eyes, Dr. Priyanka concludes.