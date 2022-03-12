World Glaucoma Day 2022: Can Too Much Screen Time Lead To Glaucoma?

Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that can damage your eye's optic nerve, which is vital for good vision. This damage usually happens when fluid builds up and pressure inside the eye increases abnormally. If left untreated, Glaucoma can lead to vision loss and eventually permanent blindness. In fact, it is recognised as the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. But sadly, a majority of the patients remain undiagnosed, as the disease is asymptomatic in the earlier stages and progresses slowly. It is often undetected until extensive visual field (VF) loss. Today is World Glaucoma Day, so let's talk about the possible causes of this condition and how to prevent vision loss due o the disease.

World Glaucoma Week (WGW), which is observed between March 6-12 every year, is a global initiative of the World Glaucoma Association (WGA) in order to raise awareness about the condition and encourage everyone to have regular eye (and optic nerve) checks in order to detect glaucoma as early as possible. If recognized early, vision loss due to glaucoma can be slowed or prevented.

What causes Glaucoma?

"The most common cause of Glaucoma is hereditary, meaning it runs in the family," said Dr. Shibal Bhartiya, Senior consultant Glaucoma surgeon, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon.

The other causes of the disease include trauma, any surgeries you have had. People who wear glasses are also at higher risk of developing the condition. People with diabetes and those who have high blood pressure are more likely to develop Glaucoma than other people, she stated in a FB live interaction with the Health Site.

The most important causative factor that is preventable is steroid use, she pointed out.

Can prolonged screen time cause Glaucoma? "Thankfully No, too much screen time doesn't lead to Glaucoma. But longer screen time can cause dryness, headache, eyestrain and increase the chances of getting glasses or nearsightedness (myopia) in children," Dr. Bhartiya responded.

Types of Glaucoma

Dr. Bhartiya elaborated: There are two broad types of Glaucoma, one is Open-angle glaucoma, which is quite slower to progress, and the other is acute angle-closure glaucoma, which progresses faster. Indians and South Asians are at higher risk of developing acute angle-closure glaucoma, which can potentially lead to blindness. But the good part is that there is a treatment for this type. Curative laser treatment can help prevent progression. With Open-angle glaucoma, one has to be on treatment for the rest of their life.

Can Glaucoma be prevented?

Glaucoma can be prevented if you're careful about trauma. Make sure you wear eye gear when doing things that can be potentially dangerous to the eyes. Be very very careful about steroid eye drops. The cheapest eyedrops in India are steroids and most of the time people are self-prescribing. While they make you feel good quickly, indiscriminate use of these products can negatively impact your eye health, Dr. Bhartiya stated.

Importance of regular eye check-up

Sadly, Glaucoma doesn't cause symptoms until the very end stage. It can only be detected when you see an eye doctor. So, regular annual eye check-up is recommended for everyone above 40 years. You need to be more careful, if you have a history of Glaucoma in your family- Dr. Bhartiya added.

