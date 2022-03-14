Uncontrolled Blood Sugar Levels Could Lead To Glaucoma; Tips To Reduce The Risk

Uncontrolled Blood Sugar Levels Could Lead To Glaucoma; Tips To Reduce The Risk

Did you know that diabetes can almost put you at risk of losing your eyesight? Experts suggest that you need to keep your blood glucose levels in control to reduce the risk of glaucoma.

Glaucoma is when the eye pressure increases it damages the nerve of the eye. It is an irreversible, progressive disease of the optic nerve of the eye. Once the optic nerve is damaged, it can lead to permanent vision loss and several other complications, which is why you should consult a doctor before it's too late.

Dr Sneha Kankaria, Consultant Cataract and Glaucoma, Aayush Eye Clinic and Aayush Lasik centre- Unit of Agarwal's Eye Hospital shares that the symptoms of the eye disease include blurring of the vision set in at a very late stage. She further suggests people get a regular eye examination at least once a year to pick up the diagnosis at an early stage.

Glaucoma- Silent Thief Of Sight

Dr Kankaria says, "Vision lost to glaucoma cannot be restored. Those with a family history of glaucoma, any eye injury, history of multiple eye surgeries, diabetes, long term steroid use, high powered numbers are at a higher risk of having glaucoma. Glaucoma is treated by reducing the eye pressure with the help of drops (lifelong), lasers and surgery."

How Does Diabetes IncreaseThe Risk Of Glaucoma?

Diabetic retinopathy is a diabetes complication that affects the eyes and raises the risk of glaucoma. "High blood glucose levels thicken capillary walls and causes vascular damage in the retina which leads to diabetic retinopathy. These weak retinal blood vessels can bleed and cause fluid accumulation in the retina. As the disease progresses, blood vessels in the retina close and new fragile blood vessels form in the angles of the eye and causes structural damage to the drainage angle of the eye leading to neovascular glaucoma," explained Dr Kankaria.

She further warns people that diabetic retinopathy is more complicated as it might cause no symptoms or only mild vision problems. In worst cases, it can even lead to blindness. People with diabetes are more likely to develop glaucoma.

Tips To Mitigate The Risk Of Glaucoma

Dr Kankaria says, "Poorly controlled blood sugar is a major risk factor for glaucoma. If you are a diabetic, visit your ophthalmologist for an eye check-up. Diabetic retinopathy is treated with lasers/ injections and even surgery.

You may like to read

All those diagnosed with diabetes should get a routine eye check. Systemic conditions to be kept under check include diabetes, blood pressure/ lipids). A healthy diet and regular exercise play a very important role in the management of diabetes."

If you have been diagnosed with glaucoma, it is advised to get regular eye pressure checks up every three months. Glaucoma investigations like perimetry/ OCT are to be done at least twice a year.