Glaucoma an eye disease that progressively damages the optic nerve is one of the leading causes of vision loss. The disease causes gradual and silent damage without any apparent symptoms in the initial stages. This is why most people who have glaucoma are not even aware they are living with the condition. However it is a dangerous disease that can result in vision loss is left treated. It is estimated that in India at least 12 million people are affected by glaucoma with around 1.2 million people already blind from the disease. Unfortunately glaucoma induced vision loss is irreversible. The