Glaucoma vs Cataract: Which eye condition is more dangerous?

Confused between glaucoma and cataract? Learn the key differences, symptoms, causes, treatments, and why early diagnosis is crucial to protect your vision and prevent blindness.

Medically Verified By: Dr Digvijay Singh

Glaucoma Versus Cataract: Glaucoma and Cataract are two distinct diseases of the eye but are often confused due to similar terminology of motia in Hindi of Safed Motia (Cataract) and Kala Motia (Glaucoma). However as a patient the two hold very different connotations for long term vision outcome and hence the differentiation needs to be emphasised.

What Is Cataract?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com,Dr. Digvijay Singh, Director of Noble Eye Care, Gurugram, explained that cataract refers to a situation where the lens inside the eye starts to turn hazy and ultimately milky white due to the process of aging. In this, the clear lens starts to undergo a change in clarity leading to a blurry vision.

How Is Cataract Treated?

The process of treating this is straightforward and includes a surgery whereby the hazy natural lens is removed and replaced by a clear artificial intraocular lens. Hence the vision loss is reversible and some delay in treatment is unlikely to cause permanent blindness. In some advanced cataracts, secondary complications such as development of inflammation or glaucoma can rarely cause permanent vision impairment but this is an exception rather than the rule.

What Is Glaucoma?

Glaucoma is a condition of the eye where there is progressive damage to the optic nerve, generally due to raised eye pressure. There are no symptoms for this in the initial period and over time as the damage progresses, the peripheral visual field gets lost and in late stages even the central vision gets affected.

Who Is At High Risk of Glaucoma?

Unfortunately the damage is irreversible and so id the vision loss. Early diagnosis through a routine eye check-up can pick up the disease and treatment can be started to control eye pressure and prevent blindness. Glaucoma can happen in anyone's eyes but typically occurs in people over the age of 40, having a family history of glaucoma, having a high eye power or using certain medications like steroids.

Eye Diseases: Signs of The Silent Killer

Glaucoma is called the silent thief of sight and hence a routine eye exam every year is needed to detect it and treat it. Treatment involves use of certain medicated eyedrops, lasers and surgery in advanced cases.

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Disclaimer: Ensure to get yourself checked by a doctor when you spot unusual signs affecting your vision. Every eye problem is not a cataract or glaucoma.

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