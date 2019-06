Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that damages the optic nerve responsible for carrying information from the eyes to the brain. © Shutterstcok

Glaucoma, one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness in India, affects at least 12 million people in the country, says the National Health Portal of India. It has also been reported to be the cause of blindness for around 1.2 million people in the country.

WHAT IS GLAUCOMA?

Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that damages the optic nerve responsible for carrying information from the eyes to the brain. So, the good health of your optic nerves is essential for vision. In this condition, the fluid pressure within the eyes rises causing a myriad of symptoms. They include patchy blind spots in sideways or central vision, tunnel vision, eye pain, severe headache, blurred vision, redness in eyes, nausea and vomiting. Notably, symptoms of glaucoma may vary based on the type and stage of the condition.

Human eye contains a fluid called aqueous humor. This fluid drains out through a tissue called the trabecular meshwork. When this fluid is overproduced or there is an obstruction in its drainage, its flow slows down or stops completely. This increases pressure on the eye and causes glaucoma.

There are various risk factors including old age, family history, thin cornea, eye injury, nearsightedness or farsightedness, etc. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctors check the medical history of the patient and conduct a comprehensive eye checkup. They may measure intraocular pressure, test for optic nerve damage with a dilated eye examination and imaging tests, check for areas of vision loss, measure corneal thickness and inspect the drainage angle.

In India, more than 90 per cent glaucoma cases remain undiagnosed. This is mainly due to lack of awareness. It is important to remember that the damage caused by this condition is irreversible. However, regular checkups and some treatment options may help slow down or prevent vision loss, especially in its early stages.

HEALING GLAUCOMA

If you have been diagnosed with this condition, your doctor mat prescribe certain drugs to the patient. If medications don’t work, surgical intervention may be required to bring down the pressure inside your eyes. Some of the common surgeries for glaucoma include trabeculoplasty, filtering surgery, laser therapy and drainage implant.

Here we provide a few tips on how to live with this eye condition. Read on to know about them.

Exercise regularly

According to a study conducted at the University of California, moderate to vigorous exercise, like brisk walking or jogging, may help reduce intraocular pressure. Daily exercises will keep the blood flowing into your eye nerves. But all exercises may not be good for glaucoma and, in fact, there are a few exercises that may even increase the pressure inside the optic nerves. It is better to consult your doctor before you start exercising.

Eat healthy

Diet plays a significant role in controlling the progression of glaucoma, says a study published in the journal Ophthalmology and Therapy. According to scientists, adopting a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, antioxidants and nitric oxide can help slow the development of this condition. Some of the foods jam-packed with nitric oxide and antioxidants include garlic, dark chocolate, red wine, onion, meat and pomegranate.

Stop smoking

According to a study published in the journal Medicine, smoking has a disastrous effect on your eyes. It can, in fact, worsen glaucoma. Smoking also causes age-related macular degeneration that affects the retina, a part of your eye responsible for sharp and central vision. Moreover, it can lead to uveitis, an eye condition characterised by inflammation of the eye’s middle layer, which can cause complete vision loss. Smoking has also been associated with diabetic retinopathy, dry eyes and a plethora of other harmful health conditions.

Reduce your caffeine intake

A study published in the Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science says that caffeine intake can transiently increase intraocular pressure. And, if you are already suffering from glaucoma, even the slightest increase in eye pressure can be detrimental and can cause complete vision loss. Therefore, if you have caffeine addiction, try to reduce its consumption.

Drink fluids slowly

It is important to spread out your beverages through the day if you are suffering from glaucoma. This is because drinking a lot at once can strain your eyes and can make your condition worse. Therefore, it is advised to limit fluid intake to a quart at a time. Instead, drink small amounts at regular intervals. But this doesn’t mean that you have to cut back on your liquid foods.

Protect your eyes

If you are suffering from this eye condition, it is important for you to protect your eyes. Wear protective glasses whenever you step outside. If you swim, be sure to wear goggles. Go for non-allergenic products when choosing your cosmetics. In summers, never go out without sunglasses. If you are at a high altitude or in an area where there is sand, snow, or water, do not forget to wear your glasses. This is necessary because glaucoma can make your eyes very sensitive.

Don’t rub your eyes

Medicines prescribed for glaucoma may cause irritation or itching in or around the yes. However, scratching it can make things worse. So, if this is the case with you, fight the urge. Also, you can consult your doctor for any medical help in this regard.

Be careful with yoga

Yoga is great for health but not if you have glaucoma. Some yoga poses like Downward Facing Dog, Standing Forward Bend, Legs Up The Wall, etc. can raise increase eye pressure. So, you need to avoid asanas that require inverted movements where your heart is above your eyes.