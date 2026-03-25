Glaucoma in India: Silent thief of sight, risk factors, early detection and treatment options

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India is facing a glaucoma epidemic, with an increasing population that is both ageing and excessively affected by metabolic diseases. Glaucoma, which is also known as the silent thief of sight, usually does not show any discomfort or symptoms until later stages of the disease. This factor makes it difficult to detect. As the leading cause of irreversible blindness, it is gradually becoming a serious public health issue in India. The main issue is that people do not know about Glaucoma. This lack of awareness makes the patients only seek help when a lot of damage has already been done to the optic nerve and signs of vision loss have started to occur.
Identifying people who have a higher risk of contracting glaucoma is the first step in stopping glaucoma-related blindness. Dr Mahavir Kandharwar, Specialist in Glaucoma and Cataract Management, NIO Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, shares the following factors that make people more susceptible to glaucoma:
The damage caused by glaucoma is irreversible or permanent as the damage caused to the optic nerve cannot be reversed. As such, the most effective preventive measure is to focus on early detection and management, instead of focusing on a cure for the disease. The most effective preventive measure is a detailed and regular eye checkup. A simple vision check is also not enough for identifying glaucoma. An ophthalmologist specialised in glaucoma can perform tonometry to check eye pressure and an ophthalmoscopy to examine the optic nerve for early diagnosis and suggest the treatment method based on that.
An annual screening is essential and should be made available and mandatory for those over the age of 40 and for those with a family history. The advances made in ophthalmology offer the patients several ways or methods to manage the disease by lowering intraocular pressure, including methods like medication, laser therapy and surgical intervention.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
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