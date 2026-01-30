Glaucoma Awareness Month 2026: Why Clear Vision Doesn’t Mean Healthy Eyes And How Silent Thief Steals Sight

Many people with glaucoma have no early symptoms. Learn how the "silent thief of sight" damages vision and what protects your eyes in 2026.

The issue of glaucoma is not well understood due to the belief that it is only a disease that only affects individuals with poor eye sight or those with apparent vision problems. Most people believe that when they are not wearing glasses and their vision is blurred, they must be having healthy eyes. Actually, glaucoma is among the main causes of irreversible blindness across the world and commonly known as the silent robber of sight since it may develop in the early stages without any noticeable symptoms.

Myth 1: Good Vision Means No Glaucoma

According to Dr Prashaant Chaudhry, Senior Consultant & Head Ophthalmology and Refractive Surgery, Aakash Healthcare, "The most frequent of the myths is that clear vision excludes glaucoma. At the initial and even intermediate stages of the disease, glaucoma often causes peripheral (side) vision to be impaired first but central vision to remain unaltered. This implies that one can read, take a drive and operate the screens without experiencing any discomfort and yet the optic nerve may damage persistently. When one loses vision, it is usually too late to reverse."

How Glaucoma Damages the Optic Nerve

Glaucoma is a condition present in the progressive damage of the optic nerve, which is usually caused by an increased intraocular pressure. Nevertheless, one has to know that in some glaucoma cases, eye pressure may be normal, which is referred to as normal-tension glaucoma. That is why it cannot be excluded by using the symptoms or one eye pressure reading only.

Early Symptoms of Open-Angle Glaucoma

In the majority of instances of open-angle glaucoma, the disorder is painless and slow in developing. The initial symptoms may be insignificant, and can be overlooked, as in trouble noticing objects when seen sideways, bumping more frequently, having trouble with moving around in case of darkness. Others might experience eye strain or headaches that are commonly attributed to life related problems.

Warning Signs of Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma

"Symptoms may be abrupt and acute in less frequent species, like angle-closure glaucoma. These can be severe pain in the eyes, redness, headache, nausea, vomiting, and halo effect around the lights and sudden loss of vision. This is a life and death case and should be addressed immediately so as to avoid irreversible blindness," the doctor said.

Who Is at Risk of Developing Glaucoma?

Any person can get glaucoma, only that some are more vulnerable than others. These are individuals above 40 years, having a family history of glaucoma, diabetes or hypertension, who have long-term steroid use, and those with high myopia (nearsightedness). Significantly, a considerable number of patients with glaucoma have no symptoms whatsoever until they have suffered much damage.

Myth 2: Glasses Can Prevent or Cure Glaucoma

Glasses are used to correct refractive errors such as short or long sightedness, however it does not help to prevent or cure glaucoma. Glaucoma refers to an eye problem of the optic nerve rather than focusing power. The progression of the disease can only be slowed down or prevented with medical treatment, laser treatment or surgery.

Importance of Regular Eye Exams for Glaucoma Detection

Early glaucoma is only fully identified by undertaking thorough eye scans. These involve checking eye pressure, testing of the optic nerve, testing of visual fields and imaging, e.g. OCT scans. Screening is particularly important to high-risk people, who may have the impression that their vision is absolutely fine.

Clear Vision Does Not Always Mean Healthy Eyes

The absence of the wearing glasses and clear eyes does not presuppose the healthy eyes. There is an insidious symptom of glaucoma that can destroy sight before the symptoms set in. The best defense is the early detection because the vision can be saved with prompt treatment and the additional loss may be avoided. Without the routine eye check-ups, the long-term vision loss can cost the sight because of ignoring the eye check-ups due to a lack of blur.

