Every January, Glaucoma Awareness Month reminds us of a silent eye disease that can slowly steal vision without warning. Glaucoma in India is referred to as the most appropriate Kala Motia, and people only learn about it when it is too late. The thing is that most people do not know that you can be at risk of glaucoma up to 10 times in case your parents or close relatives had it. The sooner you are aware of this risk, the more you will safeguard your eyesight forever.
The development of glaucoma is damage to the optic nerve, which transmits the visual data to the brain because of the damage to the nerve that is connected to the eye. The damage normally occurs as a result of elevated pressure within the eye, though glaucoma can also be experienced even when the eye pressure is normal.
The largest risk of glaucoma is that it does not show symptoms at an early age. The vision is lost on both sides (peripheral vision) and in a gradual manner. The damage is usually permanent when one realizes he or she has a problem.
When either or both of your parents had glaucoma, you are not only in danger of developing it, but it may increase almost 10 times.
This happens because:
Stated simply, when glaucoma is a family thing, then your eyes might be a little more susceptible even though today you feel great.
You must take special precautions when you:
In individuals who have a family history, eye screening is sometimes advised by the doctors 10 years before the normal age.
Although early glaucoma may not show symptoms, there are possible warning signs that may show up later:
A full glaucoma test is painless and not complicated. Doctors might recommend such tests every year even when you do not complain because you have a family history. It includes:
Glaucoma is incurable, though it is manageable if caught early enough. Treatment aids in slowing or preventing loss of vision. When one loses sight because of glaucoma, then no part can be replaced, and hence early diagnosis is very essential.
Treatment options include:
You have a high risk of having Kala Motia (glaucoma), as did your parents, but ignorance is power. Glaucoma Awareness Month is the most appropriate moment to have your eyes examined, and your relatives should also go through the same.
