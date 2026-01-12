Glaucoma Awareness Month 2026: Did Your Parents Have Kala Motia? Your Risk Of Vision Loss May Be 10 Times Higher

Glaucoma Awareness Month 2026 highlights how a family history of kala motia can raise your risk of vision loss up to 10 times and why early eye screening matters.

Every January, Glaucoma Awareness Month reminds us of a silent eye disease that can slowly steal vision without warning. Glaucoma in India is referred to as the most appropriate Kala Motia, and people only learn about it when it is too late. The thing is that most people do not know that you can be at risk of glaucoma up to 10 times in case your parents or close relatives had it. The sooner you are aware of this risk, the more you will safeguard your eyesight forever.

What Is Glaucoma (Kala Motia)?

The development of glaucoma is damage to the optic nerve, which transmits the visual data to the brain because of the damage to the nerve that is connected to the eye. The damage normally occurs as a result of elevated pressure within the eye, though glaucoma can also be experienced even when the eye pressure is normal.

The largest risk of glaucoma is that it does not show symptoms at an early age. The vision is lost on both sides (peripheral vision) and in a gradual manner. The damage is usually permanent when one realizes he or she has a problem.

Why Family History Matters So Much?

When either or both of your parents had glaucoma, you are not only in danger of developing it, but it may increase almost 10 times.

This happens because:

The eye structure, as well as the regulation of the eye pressure, can be genetically inherited.

Sensitivity of the optic nerve could be family history.

Some of these forms of glaucoma are more prevalent in certain bloodlines.

Stated simply, when glaucoma is a family thing, then your eyes might be a little more susceptible even though today you feel great.

Who Is at Higher Risk of Glaucoma?

You must take special precautions when you:

The parent, sibling, or close relative has glaucoma Are above 40 years of age Are diabetic or suffer from high blood pressure or heart disease Are short-sighted (myopia) or long-sighted Take steroid drugs during extended periods (eye drops, inhalers, tablets). Suffers vision damage or operation

In individuals who have a family history, eye screening is sometimes advised by the doctors 10 years before the normal age.

Early Signs You Should Never Ignore

Although early glaucoma may not show symptoms, there are possible warning signs that may show up later:

Gradual loss of side vision

Poor vision in the dark.

Spectacle power frequently changed.

In some forms, eye pain, redness, or headache.

Seeing halos around lights

How Is Glaucoma Detected?

A full glaucoma test is painless and not complicated. Doctors might recommend such tests every year even when you do not complain because you have a family history. It includes:

Measuring eye pressure

Checking the optic nerve

Visual field test to determine side vision.

Corneal thickness measurement.

Can Glaucoma Be Treated?

Glaucoma is incurable, though it is manageable if caught early enough. Treatment aids in slowing or preventing loss of vision. When one loses sight because of glaucoma, then no part can be replaced, and hence early diagnosis is very essential.

Treatment options include:

Eye drops to lower pressure in the eye.

Laser treatment

Surgery in advanced cases

How Can You Protect Your Eyes?

You should avoid rushing this, as regular yearly eye examinations are essential, as well as, of course, in case glaucoma runs in your family. Report to your eye doctor any family history of Kala Motia. Do not stop those medicines without medical consultation that deal with glaucoma. Treat lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Do not apply steroid eye drops to oneself.

You have a high risk of having Kala Motia (glaucoma), as did your parents, but ignorance is power. Glaucoma Awareness Month is the most appropriate moment to have your eyes examined, and your relatives should also go through the same.