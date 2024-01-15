Glaucoma and Its Prevention Tips: How To Protect Your Eyes From Permanent Vision Loss

VERIFIED

Glaucoma and Its Prevention Tips: How To Protect Your Eyes From Vision Loss

Glaucoma can slowly kill your vision completely, here are top tips by experts to protect your eye health from this chronic disease.

Glaucoma is a progressive neuropathy affecting the optic nerve which can be prevented or stabilized with early detection and treatment. Glaucomas based on causality can be divided into primary glaucomas i.e those who have a genetic predisposition and secondary glaucomas i.e glaucomas developing as a complication secondary to other diseases. The anatomical variants of glaucoma include the open angle variants (primary open angle glaucoma or POAG being the most common) and the angle closure variants (primary angle closure glaucoma or PACG) being the most common.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Karthik Ganesan, Clinical Director CT/MR and Division Chief of Body, Head and Neck Imaging, Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, highlighted the need to take this eye disease seriously.

How Is Glaucoma Detected?

Since majority of glaucomas tend to be asymptomatic, early detection is key to preserving vision. This includes a definitive eye checkup which includes multiple measurements of the eye such as its length, angle width, corneal thickness, intraocular pressure, and size of the optic nerve. These need to be supplemented with glaucoma-specific diagnostics such as a visual field test i.e perimetry, photographs of the optic nerve, and OCT scans. Screening of high-risk individuals, especially first-degree relatives of glaucoma patients is a sure shot way to increase the detection of glaucoma.

TRENDING NOW

How Is Glaucoma Treated?

The primary aim of glaucoma management is a reduction of the intraocular pressures to a level where progressive optic nerve damage and vision loss halts. This usually involves initiating therapy in the form of eyedrops which have to be used daily. Certain laser modalities can also be used to supplement this in case the patient is a candidate. In later stages of the disease, medical management may prove inadequate, and surgical treatments such as trabeculectomies and glaucoma shunt surgeries become necessary. There are newer minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries or MIGS which can also be utilized in glaucoma patients with early to moderate nerve damage.

Which Patients With Glaucoma Need To Followed Up More Closely?

Elderly patients, those with myopia (nearsightedness) or hyperopia (far-sightedness), patients with higher intraocular pressures, and thinner corneas, and those with a positive family history of glaucoma will need more close follow-ups.

What Is The Estimated Prevalence of Glaucoma In India?

In 2010, a pooled estimate of glaucoma in India was 11.2 million individuals aged 40 years and above. By 2020, India was projected to account for 20% of glaucoma patients globally. By 2040, glaucoma is projected to affect roughly 27.8 million people in Asia, of which India and China would be the most affected.

You may like to read

What Are The Major Challenges For Glaucoma Management In India?

In India, glaucoma is responsible for blindness in 1.2 million people and accounts for 5.5% of total blindness, making it the leading cause of irreversible blindness. The main drawback is low levels of awareness, leading to a large number of undetected cases that receive late treatment. Besides that, poor access to glaucoma diagnostic and therapeutic services and ensuring patient compliance to therapy also pose major challenges.