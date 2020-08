People suffering from depression or anxiety disorders may be more likely to develop an eating disorder.

If your teenage daughter or son thinks that he/she weighs too much, even if he/she underweight, it could be a symptom of anorexia nervosa. It is an eating disorder that is characterised by abnormally low body weight and an intense fear of gaining weight. In order to prevent weight gain, a person with anorexia may severely restrict food intake, go on starvation, vomit after eating or exercise excessively to lose weight. Also Read - Kids with autism more likely to suffer from eating disorders: Help your child manage his emotions

Anorexia can have numerous complications, such as anemia, heart problems, bone loss (osteoporosis), muscle loss, gastrointestinal and kidney problems, electrolyte abnormalities, and even death. Girls with anorexia often experience amenorrhea (absence of the menstrual cycle). They may also have stunted growth, according to new research published online Aug. 17 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Also Read - Do you weigh yourself constantly? You may be suffering from an eating disorder

Early diagnosis and treatment could help improve growth

For the study, the researchers examined 255 girls around age 15 who were hospitalized for anorexia nervosa. They measured their height at the time of hospitalization and again at adulthood. The women’s adult height was found to be much shorter compared with the genetic potential gauged by their parents’ height. Also Read - Watch out for these signs of eating disorders

The study also suggested that height impairment is a marker for other complications of anorexia nervosa including bone health, cognitive function, and problems with pregnancy and childbirth later in life.

Therefore, the researchers emphasize the importance of early and intensive intervention aiming at normalization of body weight, which may result in improved growth and help patients to reach their full height potential.

Causes and risk factors of anorexia

Although the exact cause of anorexia is unknown, it may result from a combination of biological, psychological and environmental factors.

People with first-degree relatives (siblings or parents) with an eating disorder and those suffering from depression or anxiety disorders may be more likely to develop an eating disorder. Modern Western culture, peer pressure, participation in activities that value leanness, such as ballet, or skating, are other factors that can fuel the desire to be thin, particularly among young girls.

How parents can help teens overcome anorexia

Prevention is better than cure and open communication about diet and body image is important to prevent teens from developing eating disorders. Encourage your son or daughter to follow healthy-eating habits and talk to them about the dangers of dieting and emotional eating.

If you suspect that your teen has an eating disorder, talk to her about her self-image. Try to know what she thinks about her body and offer reassurance that healthy body shapes vary. Help her get rid of “skinny” clothes that emphasize body appearance. Encourage her to do activities that distract her from thoughts of body appearance.

Help her deal with anxiety. According to a study in The American Journal of Psychiatry, anxiety disorders are often accompanied by eating disorders. Therefore, managing anxiety may help people struggling with anorexia.

And don’t forget to schedule a checkup for your teen. The doctor can help her plan her diet, exercise routine and change her perception of body image. If necessary, the doctor can refer your daughter to a mental health provider.