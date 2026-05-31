Getting vaginal infections every period? Expert says these hygiene mistakes could be the cause

Recurring vaginal infections during periods may be linked to common hygiene mistakes. An expert reveals habits that can disrupt vaginal health and increase infection risk monthly.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 31, 2026 8:22 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Mitul Gupta

Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Frequent vaginal infections during periods are a common occurrence for women than many women realise. This issue can be a nuisance as it causes itching, irritation and sometimes even discomfort or abnormal discharge during menstruation. According to healthcare professionals while hormonal fluctuations during periods could be a factor, one of the top causes of vaginal infection could be due to poor menstrual hygiene.

According to Mayo Clinic, this medical condition can occur when the natural balance of bacteria and yeast in the vagina gets disturbed leading to yeast infection or bacterial vaginosis. Dr. Mitul Gupta, Senior Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Cocoon Hospital says that many women unknowingly follow hygiene practices which actually harms the vagina health during period. She said, "During menstruation the vaginal area gets warm and moist. If sanitary products are not changed often or harsh products are used then it can provide an ideal environment for bacteria or fungi to grow."

Why do vaginal infections increase during periods?

According to healthcare professionals hormonal changes that occur during the female menstrual cycle can affect the pH of the vagina. This can increase the risk of infection and decrease the growth of healthy bacteria causing symptoms like itching, burning, swelling, unusual discharge, foul smell, pain with urination and discomfort with intercourse. Some common infections many women experience while they are on their period include:

Yeast infection

Bacterial vaginosis

Urinary tract infections (UTI)

Skin irritation or rashes

The following are some common menstrual practices that can unknowingly raise the risk of infection:

Using the same pad or tampon for an extended period of time

Applying fragranced special cleaners or sprays to the body especially the genitals

Not washing hands before changing sanitary products

Wearing tight or unbreathable underwear

Sleeping for long hours without changing pads

Washing or douching too much

Dr. Gupta warns that cleaning your genitals excessively is also dangerous. She explained, "Overwashing or using perfumed products will disrupt the bacteria and may make it easier for it to get irritated and infected."

Vaginitis is vaginal inflammation caused by infections, hormonal shifts, or bacterial imbalance. Keep good hygiene Avoid scented products Wear cotton underwear Skip douching Stay informed, stay protected.#stisawareness#EndAIDSby2030pic.twitter.com/T0Ov6sPVOp National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (@nsdcc_kenya) June 3, 2025

Steps to keep your vagina as clean as possible

According to Dr. Gupta these simple yet effective hygiene guidelines can decrease infections and keep the vagina clean and healthy:

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Replace pads every 4 to 6 hours

Gently wash the intimate area with clean water

Take off tight clothes and wear loose cotton underwear

Drink plenty of fluids

Do not share towels or underwear

Take care of your immune system with a balanced diet

When to seek medical help?

The gynaecologist also emphasizes the importance of being aware of any recurring symptoms. She said, "If infections occur time and time again each month then women should not take it lightly. You should get a medical evaluation to rule out any underlying problems if you keep experiencing repeated infections, itching, discharge or pelvic pain."

The doctor notes that mild irritation can be better with improved hygiene but if symptoms get worse or become more frequent then it is essential to seek medical attention. Here are some red flags to watch out for include strong vaginal odour, discharge of thick white or green fluid, fever or pelvic pain is the most common symptom in women, dysuria (urine is burning) and recurrent infections despite hygiene care. The Mayo Clinic warns against self diagnosis of vaginal infections as some other infections may have the same symptoms which can result in a misdiagnosis of treatment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a medical advice. Always ensure to consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment or persistent vaginal infection symptoms.